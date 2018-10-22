Nearly two dozen personal items belonging to the late legendary physicist Stephen Hawking will be for sale at auction beginning on Halloween day. 

Christie's, a global auctioneer headquartered in London, is selling several of Hawking's papers, including his dissertation, thesis on the origins of the universe and his spectrum of wormholes. Hawking's notes and equations are visible in some of the pieces, including a line from his October 1965 Cambridge University doctorate thesis stating "This dissertation is my original work," followed by a "S.W. Hawking" signature. This is one of five known copies of Hawking's 117-page thesis, and its estimated value is between $126,000 and $189,000. 

A motorized red and maroon leather wheelchair Hawking used from the late-1980s to the mid-1990s is also for sale. Hawking used a wheelchair during his time at Cambridge and for most of his life, after he was diagnosed with ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. According to Christie's, the item is the earliest surviving example of a wheelchair used by Hawking, who used it until he was unable to use his hands. Its estimated value is between $12,600 and $18,900. Money raised from the sale of the wheelchair will be offered to benefit the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association, according to Christie's. 

Hawking's well-known 1988 book "A Brief History of Time" signed with his thumbprint is also available to buyers. The book first brought modern astrophysics into popular understanding for many and turned Hawking into an icon. 

Other items reflect Hawking's celebrity status: A bomber jacket Hawking wore during a 2016 documentary as well as the original script for his final appearance on "The Simpsons."

The items are part of an online sale also featuring papers by Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin and Albert Einstein. Pieces will be on display in London, and officially for sale Oct. 31 through Nov. 8. 

Hawking died in March at age 76. In addition to his scientific work, he also was known for a direct and dry wit. 

Stephen Hawking through the years
01 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers a keynote speech as he receives the Honorary Freedom of the City of London, March 6, 2017. Hawking was presented the City of London Corporation's highest award Monday in recognition of his outstanding contribution to theoretical physics and cosmology.
02 / 16
British Scientist Stephen Hawking, a celebrated theoretical physicist and cosmologist is the author of 'A Brief History of Time' and his black hole thermal radiation discovery in 1974 is considered to be one of the most important physics results of the past century. Professor Hawking has a motor neurone disease that has left him completely paralysed. Seen here in 2010, scientist Stephen Hawking speaks via satellite during the Science Channel portion of the 2010 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 14, 2010 in Pasadena, California.
03 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking, author of "A Short History of Time," poses during a 1998 USA Today interview.
04 / 16
The cover Stephen Hawking's best selling book 'A Brief History of Time.'
05 / 16
In this handout photo provided by Zero Gravity Corp., astrophysicist Stephen Hawking floats on a zero-gravity jet, Thursday, April 26, 2007. The modified jet carrying Hawking, a handful of his physicians and nurses, and dozens of others first flew up to 24,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean off Florida. Nurses lifted Hawking and carried him to the front of the jet, where they placed him on his back atop a special foam pillow. The plane made a total of eight parabolic dips, including two during which Hawking made two weightless flips like "a gold-medal gymnast," said Peter Diamandis, chairman of Zero Gravity Corp., the company that owns the jet.
06 / 16
Russian billionaire Yuri Milner (L) and British scientist Stephen Hawking (C) during a press conference in London, Britain on July 20, 2015. Milner and Hawking announced a global science initiative for the search of civilized life in the universe.
07 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking and Eddie Redmayne attend the UK Premiere of "The Theory Of Everything" at Odeon Leicester Square on December 9, 2014 in London, England. Redmayne won the 2015 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Hawking in the biopic.
08 / 16
Stephen Hawking and daughter Lucy Hawking attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 8, 2015 in London, England.
09 / 16
British theoretical physicist professor Stephen Hawking gives a lecture during the Starmus Festival on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on September 23, 2014.
10 / 16
A handout picture released by the London Science Museum on January 5, 2012 and taken on December 14, 2011 shows British scientist Stephen Hawking in his office at the University of Cambridge where he is Director of Research for the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics and founder of the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology. The Science Museum commissioned a series of photographic portraits of Hawking as part of an exhibition to honor the eminent professor as he turned 70 on January 8, 2012.
11 / 16
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble perform for British physicist Stephen Hawking, right, at the 2010 World Science Festival opening night gala performance at Alice Tully Hall on Wednesday, June 2, 2010 in New York.
12 / 16
Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, of England, presents a lecture titled, "Out of a Black Hole" at Texas A&M Monday, April 5, 2010, in College Station, Texas.
13 / 16
President Barack Obama (R) presents the Medal of Freedom to physicist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House August 12, 2009 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal, the highest civilian honor in the United States, to 16 recipients during the ceremony.
14 / 16
Dr. Stephen Hawking, professor of mathematics at the University of Cambridge, and his daughter Lucy Hawking stand onstage April 21, 2008, at George Washington University's Morton Auditorium in Washington, DC. Dr. Hawking gave a speech entitled "Why we should go into space" as part of a lecture series marking NASA's 50th anniversary.
15 / 16
Professor Stephen Hawking delivers his speech at the release of the 'Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' on January 17, 2007 in London, England. A group of scientists assessing the dangers posed to civilisation have moved the Doomsday Clock forward two minutes closer to midnight as an indication and warning of the threats of nuclear war and climate change.
16 / 16
Physicist Professor Stephen Hawking speaks at Zellerbach Auditorium on the UC Berkeley campus March 13, 2007 in Berkeley, California. Hawking delivered the annual J. Robert Oppenheimer Lecture in Physics to a sold out crowd.

Dan Vergano contributed to this report. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

