In this March 30, 2015, file photo, Professor Stephen Hawking arrives for the Interstellar Live show at the Royal Albert Hall in central London.

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP

LONDON — More than 1,000 people gathered for a memorial service Friday in London for theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking whose ashes were buried alongside Britain's greatest scientists at Westminster Abbey and whose recorded voice was being beamed into space to the nearest black hole.

The service, which also drew members of the public selected by ballot, included readings by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Hawking in a BBC drama, and British astronaut Tim Peake.

Hawking, the theoretical physicist and author who suffered a rare early-onset slow-progressing form of ALS for many decades, died in March at the age of 76.

His ashes were interred near the grave of Sir Isaac Newton, the English physicist and mathematician whose work led to the formulation of the law of gravity, and Charles Darwin, who devised the theory of evolution. Hawking is most known for his research on black holes and for his advocacy for scientific work.

Hawking's words, set to music by Vangelis, a Greek composer known for his Chariots of Fire movie theme, were being projected into space from a European Space Agency satellite dish in Spain. Hawking’s daughter, Lucy, said the composition would be aimed at “the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00.”

More: Stephen Hawking was looking for alien life when he died

More: Stephen Hawking knows what happened before the Big Bang

"It is a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet," she said in a statement.

She described the pairing of the words and music as a "beautiful and symbolic gesture that creates a link between our father's presence on this planet, his wish to go into space and his explorations of the universe in his mind."

More: What Stephen Hawking taught us about the universe

More: Stephen Hawking knows what happened before the Big Bang

Crowds line streets for Stephen Hawking funeral Mourners gather outside King's College, Cambridge as the funeral procession of British physicist Stephen Hawking passes by, on route to Great St Mary's Church on March 31, 2018 in Cambridge, England. The world renowned physicist and author of A Brief History of Time, died early died on March 14 at the age of 76. 01 / 10 Mourners gather outside King's College, Cambridge as the funeral procession of British physicist Stephen Hawking passes by, on route to Great St Mary's Church on March 31, 2018 in Cambridge, England. The world renowned physicist and author of A Brief History of Time, died early died on March 14 at the age of 76. 01 / 10

The service included numerous Biblical and scriptural readings from friends and family.

Cumberbatch, quoting Wisdom 7: 15-24, said, "For it is he who gave me unerring knowledge of what exists, to know the structure of the world and the activity of the elements.’

Lucy Hawking read from the book of Romans: "Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor."

Hawking's neurological condition affected his ability to control his muscles and it eventually robbed him of power over his vocal cords, too. For decades he spoke with the assistance of a computer and his computer-generated voice became so distinctive that is was one of the most recognizable sounds on the planet.

In his later years, Hawking often expressed the belief that the human race needed to explore space to avoid the dangers of planet Earth's limited resources.

Stanglin reported from McLean, Va.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com