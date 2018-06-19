Got a perpetual sweet tooth? Well this Thursday, you're in luck.

Starbucks is offering 50 percent off Frappuccinos starting at 3 p.m. June 21. The offer is for beverages sized Grande or Venti and is limited to one per person. Check your nearest location for end times.

Starbucks Rewards Members can simply show up and scan their app to reap this benefit. Non-members can partake in the happy hour by signing up at this link. Starbucks will then email you a code to show the cashier at checkout.

Happy slurping!

