WASHINGTON — Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams won the Democratic primary Tuesday, bringing her a step closer to becoming the nation’s first African-American woman governor.

Democrat Stacey Abrams holds a news conference Tuesday to announce she has qualified to run for Georgia governor.

In one of the night’s closely watched primaries, the former state House minority leader beat former state Rep. Stacey Evans, the Associated Press announced.

“We are writing the next chapter of Georgia’s future where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no one is uninspired,” Abrams said during a rousing speech at her post-election party. “We are writing a history of a Georgia where we prosper together.”

The GOP primary features the current Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and state Sen. Hunter Hill.

They are vying to replace Republican Gov. Nathan Deal, who is term-limited. The candidates need 50% of the vote, plus one ballot, to avoid a runoff election July 24.

Several progressive groups endorsed Abrams in the primary along with 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Clinton recorded a robo-call for her the day before the election.

Georgia has elected Republican governors since 2003 and the state voted for President Trump, albeit with just over 50% of the vote. The state has never elected a woman governor.

Georgia was one of four states with elections Tuesday night. Kentucky and Arkansas also held primaries while Texas held a primary runoff election.

Here are some other notable elections:

Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Congress in Kentucky's 6th District.

Kentucky

Retired Marine lieutenant colonel Amy McGrath, a political newcomer, convincingly beat Lexington Mayor Jim Gray, a millionaire businessman, by 8 percentage points in the Democratic primary for the 6th Congressional District, which includes Lexington.

She will face GOP Rep. Andy Barr, who has held the seat since 2013 and easily won his primary.

McGrath gained a national profile last year with an introductory ad that went viral. The Naval Academy graduate and former fighter pilot described her 89 combat missions after her congressman told her when she was 13 that women shouldn’t be allowed to serve in combat.

Gray launched an ad Friday attacking her for only having recently moved to the district. McGrath called the move "a last-minute attack ad against my 20 years of military service that took me away from my Kentucky home."

Democrats see a pickup opportunity in the district, which has switched party control five times since 1979.

Gray, who launched his campaign after McGrath, "received encouragement" to run from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — the House campaign arm — and members of Congress because of his "proven ability as a candidate," said his campaign manager, Jamie Emmons. Gray, the first openly gay mayor in Kentucky, carried the district when he unsuccessfully challenged Republican Sen. Rand Paul for his seat in 2016.

Following the results, DCCC Chairman Ben Ray Luján, who represents New Mexico, quickly got behind McGrath, saying she ran a "tremendous race" and "there is no question that Amy McGrath is ready to flip this key district."

In another race, a gay man in eastern Kentucky lost his bid to challenge a Republican county clerk who went to jail three years ago for denying him and others marriage licenses in the aftermath of an historic U.S. Supreme Court decision.

David Ermold lost the Democratic nomination for county clerk in Rowan County, Kentucky. Elwood Caudill will now challenge Kim Davis, the religious conservative who said in 2015 “God’s authority” prevented her from issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Arkansas

State Rep. Clarke Tucker, a lawyer and young cancer survivor, has the party's attention in a four-way Democratic primary for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Little Rock.

Arkansas’ congressional delegation is all Republican. Still, Democrats are targeting the seat held by GOP Rep. French Hill, who served in President George H. W. Bush’s administration and was elected to Congress in 2014. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates this race “lean Republican” while all others are rated “solid Republican.”

Former Rep. Vic Snyder, who retired in 2011, was the last Democrat to hold the seat.

Tucker, who has put health care at the center of his campaign, is included in the DCCC’s “Red to Blue” program for top tier candidates. He announced this week the endorsement of three members of the “Little Rock Nine,” the black students who federal troops escorted to school in 1957 after the governor used the National Guard to block their entry.

Georgia

Four Democrats are vying for the chance to unseat GOP Rep. Karen Handel, who beat Democrat Jon Ossof in the most expensive House race in history. Ossof lost to Handel in a special election last June by only 4 percentage points in a district President Trump won in 2016 by 1.5 percentage points.

The district including the northern suburbs of Atlanta has been in Republican control since 1979, when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich held the seat. It became vacant last year when former Rep. Tom Price left to become Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, a position he left after criticism for his use of private charters and military aircraft for travel.

It is the state’s most competitive congressional district, rated “lean Republican” by Cook Political Report.

Texas

Gina Ortiz Jones, who served as an Air Force intelligence officer in Iraq, bested high school teacher Rick Trevino in the state's Democratic runoff primary for the 23rd Congressional District, located in the western part of the state along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Democrats are eyeing the district as a prime pickup opportunity. It is one of three Texas districts that Clinton narrowly won, but that is now represented by a Republican. GOP Rep. Will Hurd, a former CIA officer, is now serving his second term.

If Ortiz Jones beats Hurd in November, she would be Texas’ first openly LGBTQ person of color elected to Congress, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Democrats were divided on who to back in the primary. Ortiz Jones was endorsed by Emily’s List and is in the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, while Trevino was endorsed by Our Revolution, the activist spinoff organization of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Another Texas race that divided Democrats – stunningly so – is in the 7th Congressional District, where writer and organizer Laura Moser is in a runoff race against lawyer Lizzie Pannill Fletcher.

In February, the DCCC took the extraordinary step of releasing opposition research against Moser, branding her a “Washington insider” and pointing to an article she had written with offensive language. She apologized.

The DCCC’s move backfired. Liberals who endorsed Moser were furious, arguing — as they have in several other primaries — that Washington Democrats interfered with the will of the voters. Moser, who came in second in the primary, saw her national profile and fundraising increase.

Democrats hope to flip the district -- another that Clinton won -- now represented by Republican Rep. John Culberson in November. It’s the only race in Texas that Cook Political Report rates a “toss up.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

