In the future, listeners searching for R. Kelly or XXXTentacion in Spotify's house playlists will come up short.

Representatives for the streaming service announced Thursday that music from R. Kelly and XXXTentacion will no longer appear in any of the playlists under Spotify's name, like the popular "New Music Friday" and "Discover Weekly" playlists it generates and promotes on the home page.,

"We are removing R. Kelly’s music from all Spotify owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations such as Discover Weekly," Spotify told Billboard in a statement. "His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it. We don’t censor content because of an artist’s or creator’s behavior, but we want our editorial decisions -- what we choose to program -- to reflect our values. When an artist or creator does something that is especially harmful or hateful, it may affect the ways we work with or support that artist or creator."

After news broke Thursday morning of R. Kelly's removal from Spotify playlists, representatives from Spotify told the New York Times that music from the rapper XXXTentacion would also be removed from the streaming service's house playlists. The rapper, who is currently facing charges including the aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, was featured on Spotify's Rap Caviar playlist as recently as this week, the New York Times reports.

As for R. Kelly, two new accusers came forward last week to allege that the singer committed acts of physical abuse and sexual coercion on themselves or their loved ones. Both women's stories come after a week where the Women of Color coalition of the Time's Up organization announced support for the Mute R. Kelly movement, urging his record label and corporate sponsors to cut ties with him over the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Kelly says the accusations "perpetuated by the media" are an "attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build."

