Susan Westwood was booked on Nov. 3 by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. She turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department after being wanted for misusing 911.

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. – Susan Westwood, locally known as "South Park Susan," turned herself into police after a viral video showed her harassing two women in North Carolina.

Westwood was wanted for assaulting and threatening the women after a video taken Oct. 19 in the parking lot of a South Park apartment complex in Charlotte was shared more than 24,000 times. She also called 911 during the encounter, police say.

On Oct. 30, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against Westwood, but officers were not originally able to find her. Police said she falsely claimed people near her home were trying to break into nearby residences.

Saturday, Westwood, 51, turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department in coastal North Carolina. She was then transported to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department and served with the outstanding misdemeanor warrant as well as four criminal summons.

She faces charges she communicated threats and misused the 911 network.

Leisa and Mary Garris said they were waiting on AAA when they said Westwood began harassing them. They said the verbal exchange continued as the woman used foul language and made disparaging remarks.

"What are we gonna talk about tonight?" Westwood asks in the video. "Being hot, being beautiful, being white?"

Westwood proceeds to tell the women she makes $125,000. Since the video has gone public, Westwood's employer, Spectrum Cable, fired Westwood.

Patrick Paterno, a director of public relations with Charter Communications, shared a statement from the company saying "the incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter's code of conduct and clearly disregards the company's commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior. As such, Ms. Westwood's employment with the company has been terminated, effective immediately."

Westwood also is heard in the video asking if she needs to bring out her concealed weapon.

