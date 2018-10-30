You knew Sony couldn't make everyone happy when it came to choosing the 20 games that would come preloaded on Sony's upcoming retro console, the PlayStation Classic.

Sony had already announced five games coming to the $99.99 console: "Final Fantasy VII," "Jumping Flash," "Ridge Racer Type 4," "Tekken 3" and "Wild Arms." The video game maker on Monday filled out that list with classic games such as "Metal Gear Solid," "Final Fantasy VII," "Grand Theft Auto" and "Twisted Metal."

The plug-and-play system (out Dec. 3, available for pre-order), which is 45 percent smaller than the original PlayStation, comes with two controllers. But new games cannot be added.

The PlayStation Classic will launch Dec. 3, 2018.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

So, of course, some PlayStation enthusiasts' would be miffed that their faves were left off. Some had hoped for "Gran Turismo," "Spyro the Dragon" or "Silent Hill."

“There are some huge snubs,” posted Barstool Sports, including "Tomb Raider" and "Crash Bandicoot."

The PlayStation Classic's Game List Has Been Revealed And There Are Some HUGE Snubs https://t.co/hjtiRI7Fmm pic.twitter.com/jmIDTroDZ2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2018

Despite the "great" lineup, one person posted in the PlayStation Classic comments section, "I was shocked not to see a Tony Hawk game on the list."

If you don’t like the games on the ps1 classic don’t buy it 🤷🏻‍♂️ I for one will enjoy it for what it is. #Playstation #SCEA — vicTorey @ #TwitchCon (@vicToreyRoyale) October 30, 2018

But many were happy to have a chance to revisit some of the games that hit the system, which launched in the U.S. in 1995 and sold 102.4 million units, making it the fourth best selling video game system of all time, according to GameSpot.

The Playstation Classic lineup is.....okay. System has so many gems.



No Crash, no Spyro, no Parappa, no Medievil, no Mega Man? Ape Escape? Legend of Dragoon? FF Tactics? Tomba? Bushido Blade? Parasite Eve? Legacy of Kain? No Tomb Raiders even.



When you can only pick 20 games... — The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) October 29, 2018

Here's the complete list:

• Battle Arena Toshinden



• Cool Boarders 2



• Destruction Derby



• Final Fantasy VII



• Grand Theft Auto



• Intelligent Qube



• Jumping Flash



• Metal Gear Solid



• Mr Driller



• Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee



• Rayman



• Resident Evil Director’s Cut



• Revelations: Persona



• Ridge Racer Type 4



• Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo



• Syphon Filter



• Tekken 3



• Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six



• Twisted Metal



• Wild Arms

Sony Computer Entertainment America

Sony is hoping to ride the retro gaming wave just as competitor Nintendo did with its NES Classic. That miniature replica of the 1985 console Nintendo Entertainment System quickly sold out in stores when it was launched two years ago, with some prices for the $60 device running between $200 and $500 on eBay.

Despite its popularity, Nintendo discontinued the NES Classic in April 2017 but brought it back in June, though it remains scarce. Last fall, Nintendo launched a similar retro device called the Super NES Classic.

Video game icon Atari also has a retro console due next year, and a reboot of the Intellivision classic home video game console is planned for October 2020.

