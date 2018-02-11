The mom of five children who impressed us all after her law school graduation photos went viral just raised the bar, literally. Ieshia Champs passed her bar exam, she learned Monday.

"God you did that! Ieshia N. Champs, Esq. I'm still shouting!," she wrote in a Facebook post with her Texas Bar Exam results. The Houston mom is still required to complete a licensing process to officially practice law in the state, but the hardest part is over.

Champs, 33, spoke to USA TODAY in April after her graduation photos including her five children went viral. She credited her children, ages 5 to 14-years-old, with helping her achieve her goals, including quizzing her with flashcards while she cooked dinner and serving as a mock jury.

In 2009, Champs lost everything in a house fire, lost the father of two of her children to cancer, lost her job and her mother had a stroke she never recovered from. In August of that year, Champs tried to commit suicide.

More: Single mom of five who is graduating law school with epic photos: I didn't do this myself

She graduated with honors from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law on May 11.

"If God can take a little girl like me who had nothing and put me in a position to where I'm graduating from a wonderful law school in the top 15 percent of my class Magna Cum Laude with five children, he can do anything for you," she said at the time.

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com