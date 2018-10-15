A San Bernardino County sheriff deputy attempts to lure a pig back home using Doritos.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office

A capture by San Bernardino, Calif., sheriffs didn't require handcuffs. Just a bag of Doritos.

The sheriff's office received a call about a pig on the loose. Not just any pig, but one "the size of a mini horse," as was described to them.

Two deputies found the pig — whom deputies gave the name "Smalls" — and figured out where he lived based on earlier phone calls.

This is where the Poppin' Jalapeño-flavored chips come in to play. "They lured him back home with Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement on Facebook. "They made a trail and he followed."

San Bernardino deputies posted their capture on Instagram.

