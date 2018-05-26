NEW YORK (AP) — The makers of Sesame Street are suing the creators of a new Melissa McCarthy movie, saying they're abusing the famed puppets' sterling reputation to promote the film.

A judge Friday scheduled a hearing next week to consider a request for immediate relief by Sesame Workshop, which sued Thursday in federal court for unspecified damages.

The film, The Happytime Murders, is scheduled for release Aug. 17. McCarthy plays a human detective who teams with a puppet partner to investigate grisly puppet murders.

The lawsuit said the Sesame Street brand will be harmed by a just-released movie trailer featuring "explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating and even ejaculating puppets" along with the tagline "NO SESAME. ALL STREET."

STX Productions LLC says in a statement it is confident in its legal position.

