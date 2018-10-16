WASHINGTON - Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp issued an apology Tuesday after a campaign ad listed the names of sexual assault survivors without their permission.

Heitkamp, who is running in a tough re-election bid against Republican challenger Kevin Cramer in North Dakota, said she had learned that several women listed in the newspaper ad either didn't authorize that their names could be used or were not survivors of abuse.

"I deeply regret this mistake and we are in the process of issuing a retraction," Heitkamp said in a statement, adding she was " personally apologizing to each of the people impacted by this and taking the necessary steps to ensure this never happens again."

The flap over the newspaper ad, which ran in several North Dakota newspapers, comes at a sensitive time for Heitkamp, who has been trying to explain to voters why she opposed confirming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The vote has emboldened Republican challenger Kevin Cramer in his effort to label the incumbent as too liberal for the conservative state that President Donald Trump won in 2016.

9/26/13 3:26:18 PM -- Washington, DC -- Capital Download with Senator Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. Photo by H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY staff ORG XMIT: HB 130180 Capital Download 9/26/2013 (Via OlyDrop)

H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY

"This was incompetent. It was wrong. It should have never happened," Heitkamp told Rob Port, a conservative blogger and frequent Heitkamp critic on his radio talk show Tuesday. "It was a very flagrant error of the campaign and I own it."

She explained that her campaign worked with victim advocates who would be willing to sign the letter or share their story and was working to find out how the error happened.

The ad was aimed at targeting Cramer's comments about sexual assault, specifically when it came to Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. It was an open letter criticizing Cramer and was signed by more than 120 people.

Cramer had suggested that Kavanaugh shouldn't be disqualified from serving on the court, even if the allegations of sexual assault were true, because Kavanaugh didn't have "intercourse" with the victim and alcohol was involved.

He also called the allegations "absurd."

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com