U.S. Court of Appeals judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was already close before sexual harassment claims were leveled against him in the past couple of weeks. Regardless of the outcome from Thursday’s hearings, his confirmation vote will likely be the narrowest in court history. Here’s how his nomination might fit into the chamber’s history.

If Kavanaugh is confirmed it will likely be by one of the narrowest of margins. All 47 of the Senate’s Democrats and the two independents who caucus with are expected to vote against confirming Kavanaugh. Even if all Republican Senators vote for him, it will be the second closest.

Should Kavanaugh’s confirmation come into question following Thursday’s hearings, he might choose to withdraw from his nomination. He would join a relatively short list.

Here’s a complete look at Supreme Court nominations decided by Senate vote throughout history:

NOTE Confirmations and rejections do not reflect Senate decisions made by roll call, in which representatives vote "yea" or "nay." Results are recorded as majorities without names or number of representatives voting.

SOURCE U.S. Senate, Supreme Court nominations, 1789-present; Congressional Research Service, "Supreme Court Nominations, 1789 to 2017: Actions by the Senate, Judiciary Committee, and the President;" Heritage Foundation.

