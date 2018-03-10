The government appears all but certain to regulate minimum seat sizes for airline flights after the Senate voted 93-6 to pass legislation that extends funding for the FAA for another five years. The legislation also includes provisions that affect air travelers. 

Chief among them: The bill orders the FAA to set standards for the size of airline seats, part of what’s known as the “Seat Egress in Air Travel (SEAT) Act.” The agency would have one year to come up with minimum requirements for seat width and for the space between seats.

The legislation has already been passed by the House and is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump. 

As for the seat sizes, however, it's unclear what rules the agency might ultimately adopt. Passengers’ rights groups undoubtedly hope the FAA might pass requirements that would require airlines to add more space to seats that now have as little as 29 inches between rows. However, it’s possible that the FAA’s rules could instead end up codifying the tightest seating arrangements already offered on U.S. airlines.

The FAA bill is also notable for what is not included.

30 COOL AVIATION PICS: Virgin, 727s, 'Star Wars' Dreamliners and more (story continues below)

October's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
With iconic Mt. Rainier forming a dramatic backdrop, a Virgin American Airbus A320 Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
02 / 30
The soft yellowish-gold glow of Washington DC's Reagan National Airport ceiling greets visitors arriving to the nation's capitol in May of 2015.
03 / 30
Star Wars characters R2-D2 and C-3P0 pose with All Nippon Airways' R2-D2, Star Wars-themed Boeing 787-9 at a ceremony in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015
04 / 30
C-3PO and R2-D2 pass by the engine of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner while welcoming a Star Wars-themed jet to ANA's fleet on September 12, 2015.
05 / 30
A brand-new Cargolux Boeing 747-8 cargo jet takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Wash. on September 13, 2015 for a test flight.
06 / 30
A rare Boeing 727, operating a sports charter for a Major League baseball team, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. in September of 2015.
07 / 30
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 taxies into the gate on a rainy afternoon in December, 2014.
08 / 30
Heading out for a test flight, an Avianca Cargo Airbus A330 Freighter is towed to position via a tug at Airbus headquarters in Toulouse, France in December, 2014.
09 / 30
With its distinctive architecture, Doha's Hamad International Airport is a buzz activity despite the 3AM local hour in December of 2014.
10 / 30
An Emirates Airbus A380 superjumbo taxies to the gate after landing in Houston, Texas in December, 2014.
11 / 30
An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 departs Phoenix Sky Harbor in January of 2015.
12 / 30
Cessna's trade places on a taxiway at Paine Field in Everett, WA in February of 2015.
13 / 30
F-18 Growler fighter jets practice carrier landings at a remote landing strip on Whidbey Island in Washington State in March of 2015.
14 / 30
ANA's R2-D2-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner after it emerged from a Boeing hangar in Everett, Wash., on Sept. 12, 2015.
15 / 30
An unfinished nose of a 777-300, seen during a tour of Boeing's Everett, WA widebody jet factory on June 1, 2015.
16 / 30
Workers attach slats onto a 737 passenger jet wing at the Boeing Renton factory in June of 2015.
17 / 30
A rain storm gathers steam nearby as an American Eagle commuter jet prepares to leave Roswell, NM for Dallas, TX on August 5, 2015.
18 / 30
A United Express Embraer jet taxies into the gate at Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
19 / 30
The Airbus flightline is seen from a departing flight out of Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, in France, in May of 2015.
20 / 30
An American Airlines MD-80 'Mad Dog' jet taxies out for take off from Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
21 / 30
Pilots check for other airplanes before turning onto the runway at Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on September 13, 2015.
22 / 30
A Boeing KC-135 aerial refueling jet based at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Wash, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. on September 13, 2015.
23 / 30
A rare Boeing 727, operating a sports charter for a Major League baseball team, takes off from Boeing Field in Seattle, Wash. in September of 2015.
24 / 30
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
25 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at dusk at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015 as Mt. Rainier looms.
26 / 30
A United Express Boeing 737 jet taxies into the gate at Dallas Ft. Worth International Airport in August of 2015.
27 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 jet lands at night at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
28 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
29 / 30
A United Airlines Boeing 767-400 rushes by the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tower in September of 2015.
30 / 30
An Air Canada Express Dash-8 plane lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.

Lawmakers abandoned a plan backed by airlines to privatize the nation's air-traffic-control system. And congressional negotiators dropped a proposal to crack down on "unreasonable" airline fees.

"Congress has missed an historic, once in a generation opportunity to stop gargantuan airlines from gouging Americans with exorbitant fees every time they fly,” said Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee who sponsored the provision in a Senate version of the bill that was dropped from the final version

The FAA legislation also includes other stipulations. It bars carriers from involuntarily removing passengers who’ve already boarded, a rule with echoes of the passenger-dragging incident on United in April 2017.

"I think we can all agree that once you've boarded a plane, you shouldn't be kicked off until you arrive at your destination," said Republican Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

The legislation also instructs airlines to create better communication protocols for informing customers about flight delays.

Other details in the legislation: The Department of Transportation would be instructed to set rules for service and emotional-support animals on planes including "reasonable measures to ensure pets are not claimed as service animals." Live animals would be prohibited from being transported in overhead compartments.

Also, passengers would be barred from making voice calls in flight. Currently, no U.S. airline allows that, but the bill would preclude any from doing so. 

Contributing: The Associated Press

COOL AVIATION PHOTOS:32 cool shots of Boeing 757s

August's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 32
A Thomas Cook Boeing 757-200 rests at the gate in Birmingham, England, on an early morning in February 2014.
02 / 32
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 757-200 departs Bole International Airport in Addis Abbaba, Ethiopia, in September 2011.
03 / 32
A US Airways Boeing 757-200 lands at Boston Logan International Airport in August 2008.
04 / 32
An Aer Lingus Boeing 757-200 lands at Toronto Pearson International Airport in July 2014.
05 / 32
A jet2 Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after landing at Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in France in May 2015.
06 / 32
Tires meet asphalt as a DHL Boeing 757-200 touches down at Boeing Field in Seattle in June 2015.
07 / 32
A Boeing 757 rests at a Roswell, N.M., salvage facility -- or airplane "boneyard" -- on Aug. 5, 2015.
08 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 taxis to a gate after arrival at Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
09 / 32
Boeing's short-lived ecoDemonstrator Boeing 757-200 lands at Seattle's Boeing Field in June 2015.
10 / 32
A private Boeing 757-200 departs Seattle's Boeing Field in May 2015.
11 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 slows to a stop at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2015.
12 / 32
An Icelandair Cargo Boeing 757-200 lands at New York's JFK Airport in January 2016.
13 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 receives modifications at Delta's TechOps facility at its Atlanta, hub on April 29, 2016.
14 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757-300 taxis for departure from Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
15 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 makes its final turn before landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in May 2016.
16 / 32
United Airlines Boeing 757s trade places at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
17 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 rests at the gate at Minneapolis St-Paul International Airport in January 2017.
18 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 passes in front of a rising full moon at San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
19 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxis out for departure from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
20 / 32
An Icelandair Boeing 757 with a very unique paint scheme offloads passengers at Denver International Airport in July of 2017.
21 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July, 2017.
22 / 32
A U.S. Air Force Boeing 757 airplane, or Boeing C-32A as designated for military use, sits on the tarmac at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Feb. 24, 2012.
23 / 32
A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 flies near Alaska's Juneau International Airport on April 16, 2014. The Mendenhall Glacier is in the background.
24 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757 passes a billboard on approach to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 17, 2013.
25 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taxies to the gate after arriving at Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on April 30, 2016.
26 / 32
Icelandair has named a Boeing 757 airplane after Iceland's largest glacier, which is home to three active volcanoes.
27 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 takes off from San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
28 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200 takes off from sunny Los Angeles International Airport in November 2015.
29 / 32
Crews push an American Airlines Boeing 757 out of the gate at Chicago O'Hare on June 27, 2015.
30 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757 taxies to the gate after arrival at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016.
31 / 32
A United Airlines Boeing 757 is seen in flight in November 2015.
32 / 32
A Boeing 757 for cargo carrier UPS is seen in June 2015.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com