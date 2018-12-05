In this April 7, 2017, file photo, U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., arrives for the confirmation vote for Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly on Saturday became the second Democrat to back Gina Haspel's nomination for CIA director, saying she can help the nation confront serious challenges — and has learned from the past.

Republicans were at risk of not having enough votes to confirm Haspel after GOP Sen. John McCain urged his Senate colleagues Wednesday to reject President Trump's nominee.

McCain said Haspel failed to adequately answer questions about her role in the agency's now-outlawed torture program at her confirmation hearing. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also opposes Haspel.

Until Saturday, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat who has said he will vote to confirm Haspel.

Like Manchin, Donnelly represents a state Trump easily won and is one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats facing re-election this fall.

Donnelly has been touting the fact that he's voted with Trump more than half the time, including voting for a majority of Trump's nominees. Republicans argue he doesn't side with them when his vote could sway the outcome.

"You might want to ask (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo about that," Donnelly said when asked about the GOP criticism Wednesday. "You might want to ask Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch about that."

CIA Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Gina Haspel is sworn in before the Senate Intelligence Committee during her confirmation hearing to become the next CIA director in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, May 9, 2018.

CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate. Donnelly called it a "simple matter of math" that those nominees could have been in trouble if "there had been a few less Republicans who had voted for them."

During Trump's rally in Elkhart Thursday, he pressured Donnelly to support Haspel, pointing out that former Indiana Sen. Evan Bayh supported her.

"You know, Joe's even thinking of voting no on Gina Haspel to be the director of the CIA, despite the fact Gina Haspel is an American patriot, been endorsed by CIA directors from both parties including Indiana's own former senator, Evan Bayh," Trump said.

Bayh, a Democrat, introduced Haspel to his former colleagues on the Senate intelligence committee at her confirmation hearing. Bayh said Haspel is "without question the most qualified person ever nominated."

"She has served on the front lines," Bayh said. "She knows the cost of freedom."

Donnelly said in a statement Saturday he had a "tough, frank and extensive discussion" with Haspel Thursday. They talked about how she would approach the job and discussed "issues of detention and interrogation."

Haspel testified on Wednesday that, if confirmed, she would not restart the CIA's controversial interrogation. After the 9/11 attacks on America, the agency used waterboarding and other torture techniques to try to get information from suspected terrorists during the George W. Bush administration.

"Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership, on my watch, CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program," she said. However, she stopped short of condemning the agency's past actions as immoral.

McCain said he doesn't believe Haspel went far enough in providing details about her CIA experience and her involvement in torture.

Former president Barack Obama banned torture in 2009, and Congress passed that prohibition into law in 2015. President Trump told ABC News in January 2017 that he "absolutely" believes that torture "works" and would consider using it again if the CIA director and Defense secretary wanted to do so.

In addition to his private meeting with Haspel, Donnelly said he reviewed her record and testimony.

"I believe that she has learned from the past, and that the CIA under her leadership can help our country confront serious international threats and challenges," he said. Donnelly also said Haspel committed to give her "unvarnished assessment" of issues to both lawmakers and the president.

More than 50 former national security officials — from Democratic and Republican administrations — endorsed Gina Haspel in a letter sent to the Intelligence Committee in early April. They included former CIA directors John Brennan, Leon Panetta, George Tenet and Michael Hayden. James Clapper, Obama's director of national intelligence and an outspoken critic of Trump, also signed the letter.

Haspel's opponents include more than 100 retired admirals and generals, who said the use of torture by the CIA encourages foreign governments to torture Americans.

USA TODAY reporter Erin Kelly contributed.

