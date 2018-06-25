Sen. Claire McCaskill told her counterparts that she cracked her rib after a colleague used the Heimlich maneuver while she was choking during a luncheon last week.

During a NAACP dinner, the Missouri Democrat said she would not be embracing people who approached her, after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., cracked her rib by accident, The Washington Post reported.

A Manchin spokesman told the Post that the incident occurred Thursday when McCaskill started choking during a Democratic luncheon. Manchin gave her the Heimlich maneuver, which led to the cracked rib.

“I’m really grateful to Joe — a little bit of a sore rib for a couple of weeks is no big deal.” McCaskill said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Despite the injury, McCaskill voted on Friday, and then traveled to Missouri. She continued her campaign throughout the weekend, speaking to Democrats at their annual Truman dinner in St. Louis Saturday.

Both McCaskill and Manchin face tough re-election bids this year in their respective states, which were both won by Donald Trump in 2016.

