Who’s the boss? John Travolta, apparently. And he’s oozing criminal cool as John Gotti.

The Oscar-nominated actor has had his share of gangster roles over the years (Pulp Fiction, Criminal Activities) and he breaks bad yet again to star as the infamous New York kingpin in Gotti. The mob drama directed by Kevin Connolly (Entourage) premieres Tuesday at Cannes Film Festival in France and opens in theaters June 15.

John Travolta stars as John Gotti in the mobster biopic "Gotti."

VERTICAL ENTERTAINMENT VIA AP

A bit of a family affair for Travolta — his wife Kelly Preston plays Gotti’s spouse Victoria — Gotti tracks its subject from his quick ascendance as a “made man” in the Gambino crime family to taking over the entire New York City underworld and getting his son (Spencer Lofranco) involved in the business. Of course, there’s only one way to go once you’re at the top, and the elder Gotti has both cops and crooks trying to take him down.

This clip exclusively premiering at usatoday.com shows how much the erstwhile Grease and Hairspray actor wholly transforms into the Mafia boss, not only in look but in also in steely personality.

The scene shows Gotti in court with friend Wilfred "Willie Boy" Johnson (Chris Kerson) as Johnson is outed as a 19-year informant for the FBI. Gotti won’t even look at Johnson as he asks his boss for “a pass” and to please not kill him. Gotti coolly responds, “How am I going to kill a ghost?”

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com