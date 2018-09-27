The sixth season of the massive video game hit "Fortnite" has finally arrived.
Just in time for the Halloween season, publisher Epic Games introduced a spooky theme called Darkness Rises, adding fresh skins and other perks including pets and a new item that can turn players invisible.
For those who have never boarded the Battle Bus, "Fortnite" features a Battle Royale where 100 players descend on an island in an environment similar to "The Hunger Games." You can play alone or with a team, and the last one standing wins.
If you are still eagerly waiting the chance to tackle Season 6, here's everything you need to know.
The island looks a lot creepier
Instead of playing under sunny skies, the island is shrouded in darkness. There are also several new areas to check out, including a floating island, corn fields and a corrupted area.
What are Shadow Stones?
This is the new perk in Season 6 – an item users find and consume to add new abilities. If you consume a Shadow Stone, you take on a Shadow Form, according to patch notes posted by Epic. This lets players go invisible if they stand still, but when they move, they're easier to spot by leaving a shadow trail behind them. But there are some nice perks, including the ability to move faster, phase through objects, and taking a fall with no damage regardless of height. The perk lasts for 45 seconds.
You can bring Pets with you
Players can now bring a buddy! An image of the Pets feature a dog, lizard and a tiny dragon. It appears the pets are cosmetic only.
A new Battle Pass
As with each season of Fortnite, users can add a fresh Battle Pass, a one-time purchase players make to add even more cosmetic items like skins, including one outfit where players can turn into a werewolf. The Pass costs roughly $10.
There are already technical issues
Epic Games said they're investigating two issues since Season 6 launched. The first is an increase in game crashes when Xbox owners fire up Fortnite. The second relates to Vbucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. Epic cites error messages when players try to purchase Vbucks or a delay in receiving them once a purchase is made.
