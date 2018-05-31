Tennessee law enforcement officers gather in Dickson, Tenn., to search for suspect Steven Wiggins on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Wiggins is a suspect in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, 32, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

DICKSON, Tenn. — As dawn broke Thursday, the manhunt for a dangerous felon wanted in connection to the slaying of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy made its way into day two.

Steven Wiggins, 31, is being sought in the shooting death of 32-year-old Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

Officials at the scene Thursday morning said tireless local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, worked through the night scouring a wooded rural residential area several miles south of Interstate 40 near where Baker's vehicle was found.

Residents have been asked to remain cautious as officers continue their search for Wiggins, who is from Dickson County.

On Thursday morning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam expressed condolences for Baker's family and praised law enforcement for their continued indefatigable efforts.

Crissy and I are praying for the family of Sgt. Daniel Baker who died in the line of duty yesterday while bravely serving with @DicksonCountySO. I commend law enforcement in Dickson County as they tirelessly search for the suspect, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own. — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) May 31, 2018

"Crissy and I are praying for the family of Sgt. Daniel Baker," Haslam tweeted. "I commend law enforcement as they tirelessly search for the suspect, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own."

On Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, on a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities said she had been detained earlier in the day for questioning in the case.

As of Thursday morning Miles remained in the Dickson County jail without bond.

A Dickson County jail deputy said that, as of Thursday morning, Miles had not obtained an attorney and no court date had been set for her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Castro-Miles knew Wiggins and investigators had received information that she "participated in the incident."

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in the killing, but said Wiggins was quickly identified using surveillance footage.

Dickson County deputy killed in shooting, manhunt underway

The day before, on Tuesday, Kingston Springs Police Department officers charged Wiggins with aggravated assault and theft stemming from a domestic incident involving Castro-Miles that took place at a motel.

According to a police report, Castro-Miles told officers Wiggins slapped her in the face, pulled her hair out and put a gun to her head and told her he was "going to kill her if she called the police."

The report says Wiggins then took Castro-Miles' keys and stole her brown, four-door 1998 Saturn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, who is leading the investigation into Baker's death, added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday and issued a state-wide Tennessee Blue Alert. The alert is similar to an AMBER Alert, but used in cases when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

TBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $12,500 reward for information leading to Wiggins' arrest. Authorities have cautioned civilians not to approach Wiggins, described by police as a white male, 6 foot, 1 inch tall and 220 pounds with balding brown hair.

Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous.

Contributing: Chris Gadd, The Tennessean. Follow Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter @nataliealund.com

