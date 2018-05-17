School bus crash on Route 80 in Mount Olive on May 17, 2018.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Multiple injuries have been reported after a serious crash between school bus carrying middle school students and dump truck on a New Jersey highway, according to police.

The bus, carrying middle school students from Paramus, was ripped from its chassis in an accident along Route 80.

All lanes on Route 80, west of Exit 25, in Mount Olive are closed. The accident involved a school bus, said Hackettstown Police Sgt. Darren Tynan. New Jersey State Police tweeted that a dump truck was also involved in the crash.

Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum said he rushed to the scene and was observing the rescue efforts from an overpass.

He described the bus as "mangled," with its chassis detached from the rest of the vehicle.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police. It's a horrific scene," Greenbaum said.

At least one patient was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, and several patients were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, Sgt. Darren Tynan, of the Hackettstown Police Department, said.

State police said an unknown number of children were on the bus, but they don't know how serious the injuries might be. It wasn't immediately known how many people were on the bus or in the truck.

