Two young girls say a prayer over bibles and candles places out Friday evening during a vigil at Texas First Bank in Santa Fe Texas for the victims of the shooting at Santa Fe High School that left 10 dead Friday, May 18, 2018.

SANTA FE — Residents of this farm-lined, quiet city awoke Saturday with the realization that they now belong to the cadre of mass shootings sites.

Some students are still healing from bullet wounds and facing surgery. Others are getting ready to attend funeral services for slain classmates a day after police say a 17-year-old student opened fire in the halls of Santa Fe High School, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others.

It was the worst mass school shooting since the rampage at a high school in Parkland, Fla., in February, left 17 dead, and the worst in Texas since a sniper killed 16 people and injured 31 from atop of the clock tower at the University of Texas at Austin in 1966.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was taken into custody after the attack on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. Authorities say they do not have a motive, but Pagourtzis confessed to the shooting, admitting to officers he targeted students he didn't like and wanted his story told, court records show.

The continued investigation into the teen is likely to center on the electronic trail Pagourtzis left on his computer and cellphone and what he tells investigators. It's unclear whether he continued to cooperate with authorities after the incident.

Authorities spent much of Friday carefully checking for explosive devices that they say Pagourtzis left at the school and around the area, including in a home and vehicle. Multiple pipe-bomb-type explosives were recovered at the school and investigators also found other explosives, including a CO2 device and a Molotov cocktail, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

A coldblooded killer described as yelling "surprise!" before opening fire differed from the portrait painted by fellow students who knew the suspect. Pagourtzis was described as quiet and an athlete, but few thought the student was capable of such violence.

Abbott said unlike suspects in other recent high-profile attacks, investigators have yet to identify any red flags that could have signaled what Pagourtzis had planned. The only obvious clues were left on his social media pages, where he posted a photo of a firearm and a T-shirt that read "born to kill."

In total, nine students were killed along with a teacher. While authorities have not publicly identified any of the victims in the shooting, family and friends have started to post their condolences and name the fallen.

Several blood drives were planned for Saturday to help those injured. The shooting is likely to reignite a debate on gun regulations, coming just three months after the Parkland shooting, which sparked national rallies and protests.

Organizers with March for our Lives, the student-led movement spawned from the Parkland shooting, announced members would be traveling to Santa Fe this weekend to meet with survivors and offer support.

At a Friday night vigil for the victims, several hundred people showed up to light candles, hug and support one another. Erin Werner, 17, there with her mother, Marisa Werner, said it was important to attend.

"You don't hide away when stuff like this happens," she said. "The intent was to strike fear into people, but you don't let that stop you."

