Sandra Oh is making all the best-dressed lists Tuesday as she stunned in a killer ruby dress that had plunging neckline and wore diamonds and other gems on her wrist at the Emmys.
But her best accessory at the Emmys ended up being her parents.
Oh brought her mother, Young-Nam Oh, and father, Joon-Soo Oh.
"I'm so proud of her," Oh's mother told Variety, before kissing her daughter on the cheek. Oh joked, "Oh my God, that happened on film!"
Fans couldn't get enough of the family
The "Killing Eve" star, 47, introduced the pair on the red carpet as Mr. and Mrs. Oh.
Fans loved that Oh's mother made a fashion statement of her own by wearing a pink and white hanbok, a traditional Korean dress.
Parents meet Milo Ventimiglia of 'This is Us'
Maybe one of the sweetest moments came when mom and dad met Milo Ventimiglia of "This is Us." Awwww.
Oh was nominated, but didn't win, Lead Actress in a Drama Series. But she made history as the first Asian actress in that category. She was nominated five years in a row for best supporting actress in a drama for her role in "Grey's Anatomy." She did not win.
Oh did win the internet Monday night with the help of her parents.
READ MORE:
- Jessica Biel, Kristen Bell and more best-dressed stars stun at the 2018 Emmys
- Emmys 2018: The winners' list
- Rebecca Gayheart says co-parenting with Eric Dane is 'not easy all the time'
- Why Chrissy Teigen ate her placenta after the birth of her son, Miles