Rudy Giuliani kicked off his new job as President Trump's lawyer with a media blitz — most notably Wednesday's interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, in which he disclosed that Trump had reimbursed attorney Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to ensure the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump's admission changes the story he gave reporters in April, when he said he knew nothing about the payment to Daniels and suggested they ask Cohen about it.

The admission, which Trump later confirmed on Twitter, sparked a few headlines to say the least. And late-night hosts couldn't resist working the latest brouhaha over the alleged affair into their shows Thursday night.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Meyers dedicated his segment "A Closer Look" to Giuliani's TV appearances.

"Rudy, what is wrong with you? You're the president's lawyer and you just told everyone he lied on TV," Meyers said. "On Sean Hannity’s show, you cracked under no pressure. If Rudy Giuliani had been O.J.’s lawyer, he would have said, ‘Hey, even if your gloves don’t fit, you can still stab somebody!’ ”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

In a bit Colbert named "Stormy Watch," the host got into the details of "Hurricane Rudy."

"Rudy, you’re not helping," Colbert declared. "‘I got this. Officer, you can’t accuse my buddy here of speeding — he was way too drunk to do that.' "

"I don't understand why he would do this! I'm not a lawyer and I know not to do that," Colbert quipped.

The Late Show starring Jimmy Fallon

“It was 90 degrees here in New York today. People were sweating like President Trump watching Rudy Giuliani on Hannity," Fallon cracked.

In his bit, Fallon brought in another of the top headline-makers of the week, Kanye West, who has been on a freewheeling media blitz of his own.

“Last night, Rudy Giuliani went on Fox News and revealed that Trump knew about and paid for Stormy Daniels’s hush money. Even Kanye was like, ‘You should probably stop talking.’ ”

