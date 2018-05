It's royal wedding day! A-listers and royals arrived in their most fascinating fascinators and hats, including Oprah Winfrey, who looked posh in powder pink, including a matching hat bursting with floral details.

Ian West, AP

Royals and A-listers alike showed up to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England to witness the union of Prince Harry and his princess, Meghan Markle. Both know a lot of famous people, Harry from his work with charities and Meghan for her work in Hollywood.

Here's a list of the luminaries who showed (list updating as guests arrive):

Oprah Winfrey

Idris Elba, who credits the Prince's Trust for starting his career, arrived with fiancée Sabrina Dhowre.

Singer James Blunt, who served in the British Army with Prince Harry.

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer.

Michael and Carole Middleton, parents of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with their other son James and daughter Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

Royal wedding 2018: All the guests who attended Oprah Winfrey 01 / 03 Oprah Winfrey 01 / 03

