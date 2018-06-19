CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Adults who enter the U.S. illegally, including those seeking asylum who surrender themselves to immigration authorities, are being prosecuted criminally for the misdemeanor offense through what is known as the new "zero tolerance" policy.

People are detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on June 17, 2018 and at the Central Processing Center in McAllen, Texas.

U.S. Customs And Border Protection, via AFP/Getty Images

Adults prosecuted for entering the country are separated from their children because children cannot be jailed with their parents.

Once in the custody of Customs and Border Protection, adults are handed a flier that details the "next steps for families."

Screenshot/Department of Homeland Security

It's unclear how many detained immigrants have used the hotline listed on the flier to seek information about the whereabouts of their children. Officials with Customs and Border Protection have not released further details such as statistics related to the hotline.

It's also unclear how long children typically remain separated from their parents, said Rio Grande Valley Border patrol sector chief Manuel Padilla.

"There's not a set standard of how long a child will remain (under the custody) of Health and Human Services," Padilla said Sunday during a news conference at the Customs and Border Protection processing center in McAllen.

.@CBPSouthTexas’ Manuel Padilla can not specify how long the temporary separation of families can last. pic.twitter.com/I4zIKgHPAT — Beatriz Alvarado (@CallerBetty) June 17, 2018

Here's a breakdown of how families can be reunited, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security:

Step 1

The adult is charged with the crime of illegal entry into the United States.

Step 2

Within the next 48 hours, the adult is transferred to the custody of the Department of Justice and will be presented before a judge for having violated this law.

The adult's child(ren) are now under the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Refugee Resettlement. The child(ren) will be held in a temporary shelter or hosted by a foster family.

At this point, the reunification process falls into the lap of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Step 3

Adults can attempt to locate their children in three ways, according to the flier.

They can contact the Immigration and Customs Enforcement call center from inside or outside a detention facility Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They can call the ORR Parent Hotline from inside or outside a detention facility 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Friends, family, ORR staff, and legal representatives can assist the adult by emailing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Step 4

After a court hearing, the adult is transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

While in ICE custody, agents will work with ORR to schedule regular communication — via telephone and/or video teleconferencing — with their child(ren).

ICE also provides access to self-help legal materials.

Catholic Charities Rio Grand Valley refugee center McAllen, TX, U.S.A . Genin Rodas, 29, and son is Edison Rodas, 5, from Sab, Honduras, embrace each other they wait for a family member to buy them a bus ticket after being released by U.S. Immigration officials on Thursday, May 7, 2018, at the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley refugee center in McAllen, Texas. Rodas and his son were separated for four days as they were were help in a detention faculty by U.S. Border Patrol. 01 / 13 McAllen, TX, U.S.A . Genin Rodas, 29, and son is Edison Rodas, 5, from Sab, Honduras, embrace each other they wait for a family member to buy them a bus ticket after being released by U.S. Immigration officials on Thursday, May 7, 2018, at the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley refugee center in McAllen, Texas. Rodas and his son were separated for four days as they were were help in a detention faculty by U.S. Border Patrol. 01 / 13

