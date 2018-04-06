Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt reacts while testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 16, 2018.

WASHINGTON — A top assistant to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt conducted personal errands for her boss last year, including booking personal flights, hunting for homes and inquiring about the availability of a used mattress from Trump International Hotel.

The errands performed by aide Millan Hupp were revealed as part of testimony she provided last month to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The committee's top Democrats, who released a partial transcript of her testimony, described the errands as "multiple abuses" of federal ethics laws and are asking the panel's Republican chairman to issue subpoenas for records related to the work Hupp did on behalf of Pruitt.

"If Ms. Hupp's statements to the Committee are accurate, Administrator Pruitt crossed a very clear line and must be held accountable," Democrats Elijah Cummings, D-Md., and Gerald Connolly, D-Va., wrote in the June 4 letter to Chairman Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

Among the tasks Hupp testified doing for Pruitt, whom she considers a friend, were:

Helping Pruitt and his wife find housing in Washington last summer, at least part of which was done during work time.

Contacting a manager at Trump International Hotel in Washington about obtaining an "old mattress" for Pruitt.

Booking travel for Pruitt using his personal credit card, including a trip to watch the Rose Bowl in California earlier this year.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox said the agency was cooperating with the committee.

“We are working diligently with Chairman Gowdy and are in full cooperation in providing the Committee with the necessary documents, travel vouchers, receipts and witnesses to his inquiries," he said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Pruitt already faces questions on a litany of alleged ethical and spending missteps, including the awarding of pay raises to top aides (including Hupp), luxury travel accommodations, his below-market rental agreement with the wife of an energy lobbyist, and the installation of a secure phone booth in his office.

In April, Pruitt's former deputy chief of staff came forward with allegations that his ex-boss overspent his office allowance, demanded security measures that weren't warranted, and insisted on exorbitant travel arrangements — including the rental of a $100,000-per-month private jet, a request that was rejected.

At a congressional hearing several weeks ago, Pruitt told lawmakers he has "nothing to hide" and said many of the allegations were based on "half-truths" perpetuated by enemies of the Trump administration.

The president continues to stand by his embattled EPA administrator, applauding him for his agency's efforts to help grow the economy by undoing Obama-era regulations. Among the steps Pruitt has taken to change the culture of the EPA is remaking the agency's influential Science Advisory Board which convened last week to discuss several proposed administration rules.

