A White House official reportedly mocked Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and his battle with brain cancer during a meeting Thursday, The Hill reported.

"It doesn't matter, he's dying anyway," press aide Kelly Sadler said about McCain's opposition to CIA nominee Gina Haspel at a meeting of White House communications staffers, according to an unnamed source cited by The Hill's Jordan Fabian.

Fox News White House producer Fin Gomez backed up Fabian's reporting. Gomez said two White Houses sources confirmed Sadler's comments about McCain.

CNN's Jim Acosta also said an unnamed source confirmed the sources. All the sources told reporters Sadler clearly intended the remark as a joke.

But the "joke fell flat," Acosta reported.

The Hill said the White House did not deny the incident when asked for comment about the alleged remark but said in a statement, "We respect Senator McCain’s service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time."

Sadler previously worked at the conservative Washington Times as an opinion editor.

On Wednesday, McCain urged his fellow senators to reject Haspel's nomination because he does not believe she adequately answered for her role in the CIA's torture program after the 9/11 attacks during a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

As the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and a former prisoner of war who suffered torture at the hands of his North Vietnamese captors, McCain's opinion on Haspel carries a lot of weight with his colleagues.

Trump has mocked McCain on several occasions. As a candidate, Trump derided McCain for being captured and, as president, he reportedly imitated McCain's injuries that the former Navy pilot sustained as a result of being shot down and tortured.

