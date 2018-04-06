Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday with a keynote where it spelled out the future of the software powering devices like the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The tech giant introduced several key features as part of iOS 12, which launches this fall, including enhanced parental controls and Shortcuts to make Siri a smarter digital assistant.

Want a recap of what happened? Scroll below for updates.

3:10 p.m.: Tim Cook is back to wrap it up. All updates to iOS and other platforms will arrive this fall, said Cook. Thanks for reading!

3:08 p.m.: Federighi said a major project in the works at Apple is giving the developers improved technology to bring their iOS apps to Macs. Part of that experiment is how apps like Stocks and Voice Memos made their debuts on Mac computers, he said.

2:58 p.m.: The Mac App Store will get a new look, mirroring the appearance of the iOS App Store. It will includes special features on app developers and videos to see how apps work.

2:56 p.m.: Mojave is introducing some interesting security features where you can block tracking, most notably ad tracking. Federighi said Mac will offer other features to keep companies from "fingerprinting" devices, which makes it easier to uniquely identify your device.

2:50 p.m.: The News app will appear on Macs through Mojave. The features available through iPhone and iPad will appear on the Mac version. The updated Stocks app will be available, too. Mac will also add Voice Memos.

2:46 p.m.: The screenshots feature will be more powerful in Mojave, said Federighi, including a thumbnail of the screenshot where you can mark it up. If this feels familiar, it's because the iPhone boasts a similar workflow for capturing and editing screenshots. There's also screen capture right in the screenshot tool.

2:44 p.m.: Finder is adding a sidebar to access quick actions based on the file you open. For example, in a photo, you can easily rotate. If it's a document, you can quickly convert it to PDF.

2:41 p.m.: Mojave will feature dynamic desktop, which changes based on the time of day. Desktop will also feature Stacks to organize stuff you save on the desktop so it doesn't clutter the screen.

2:38 p.m.: The next version of macOS is named Mojave, after the desert. The first feature is a dark mode, similar to night modes you might use in your apps. Federighi said it's great for darker environments, or if you're working with photos and presentations.

2:35 p.m.: Tim Cook is back to talk Mac and a "huge leap forward" for the operating system. Federighi returns to break down the new features.

2:32 p.m.: Apple TV will no longer need a manual sign-on for third-party TV apps. The Apple TV will automatically detect your network and sign you in.

2:30 p.m.: Apple said Charter Spectrum will debut on Apple TV later this year. Subscribers will be able to access all their live channels through the box.

2:27 p.m.: Apple TV will soon support Dolby Atmos audio technology to complement the device's 4K video. To get the full effect, you need a soundbar that supports Atmos.

2:26 p.m.: Apple TV time. Cook starts praising the Apple TV set-top box, which has experienced growth by 50% year over year.

2:24 p.m.: Clearly the theme here for watchOS is the ability to do a lot more right from your wrist. Meanwhile, in honor of Pride Month, Apple will offer a new rainbow band and a face to match. Both are available today.

2:17 p.m.: The Podcasts app will now appear on Apple Watch.

2:15 p.m.: Notifications will be more interactive on the Apple Watch, such as paying for services or extending a reservation in Yelp. Users can also view Web content on the watch for the first time.

2:12 p.m.: Apple Watch is adding a Walkie Talkie app, where users can talk with others immediately like they're on a Walkie Talkie. The watch face for Siri will see some enhancements, including Shortcuts. Users can also add third-party apps to the watch face.

2:09 p.m.: The watch is adding new workout types for yoga, hiking and outdoor running. You can also set running pace alerts in case you are falling behind. It will also automatically detect when you start a workout.

2:07 p.m.: The watchOS will introduce a series of fitness goals for users, incorporating friends to make it more competitive. Users also earn rewards when they win competitions.

2:05 p.m.: Cook talks about the life-changing ways Apple Watch has helped its owners, unveiling the fifth version of watchOS.

2:03 p.m.: Group FaceTime will work on iPhone, iPad and Mac, said Federighi. Cook returns to talk Apple Watch. Cook said Apple Watch grew 60% last year.

2:01 p.m.: The interface features a series of tiles with each person who is participating on the call. As someone talks, the tile they appear in slowly grows larger. Users can also double tap on a person to bring up just their tile. Effects like filters and animojis are also available.

1:59 p.m.: Federighi is talking about "a big leap forward" for FaceTime, introducing the option to use the app in groups. Federighi said it works with up to 32 people.

1:55 p.m.: Users create their own Memoji by choosing from a variety of faces and hairstyles, along with other items like eyewear or hats.

1:53 p.m.: Moving on to Messages, animated emojis are adding tongue detection, because why not. But it only gets better (if you really like emoji anyway): Memoji, which is basically creating your own personal emoji. This looks like it's just an iPhone X thing and likely not available on future (and current) phones.

1:50 p.m.: Good news for parents: Apple is finally adding robust parental controls, featuring allowances and down time. They can also set kids' app limits on specific apps. Parents set it up on their device, then use Apple's Family Sharing feature to manage their kids' activity.

1:48 p.m.: A new app called Screen Time will detail how you use your iPhone or iPad, including how often you pick up your phone and what apps you use most. Users can also set App Limits, which allows users to cut back on how time they spend on individual apps.

1:47 p.m.: Federighi said Do Not Disturb will also include more choices for end times, allowing you to turn it off when you leave your location or when a specific event ends. As for Notifications, users will have more options to turn off or cut back on them on the lock screen. The most applause, though, goes to the announcement of Grouped Notifications, to avoid the seemingly endless stream.

1:45 p.m.: Federighi takes a somber turn, seemingly focusing on how we cannot put our smartphones down. He said iOS 12 will add new features to help users avoid distraction and see how they spend their time. First is Do Not Disturb, which includes an upgrade blocking your view of notifications at night.

1:43 p.m.: Voice Memos has been rebuilt for iOS 12, too, and will finally support the iPad. The eBooks app, now called Apple Books, is also getting a new look. The Apple Books app will also feature a brand new store.

1:42 p.m.: The News app will get an update with improvements to channel searching, and a sidebar for the iPad to dig into different channels you follow. The Stocks apps is also getting an overhaul, with more information on individual stock performance. Apple News will also appear in the Stocks app, in the form of headlines that appear with each stock.

1:40 p.m.: Another example involves a detailed Shortcut where a user could say the phrase "Heading Home," then have several actions triggered, including setting the thermostat, detailing your traffic information during the commute, and messaging family you're on the way home. Really interesting.

1:37 p.m.: One example of a potential shortcut: using the Kayak app, users could create a Siri shortcut by "adding to Siri," record your phrase, then Siri will bring up hotel details direct from the app. It appears Siri will be a lot more useful, although it will require some user work to tailor it.

1:35 p.m.: iOS 12 will include a Shortcuts app, which sounds similar to tasks app IFTTT, where you can tie phrases to specific apps.

1:34 p.m.: Federighi moves on to Siri, focusing on shortcuts to other apps. Users can assign their own shortcuts to third-party apps and select their own phrases to trigger launch. So would Siri dare let us shortcut to Google Assistant or Alexa apps?

1:31 p.m.: The Photos app will also include sharing suggestions. advising you what pictures you might want to share with others based on who's in the photo. For users worried about privacy, Federighi said the photo sharing will feature end-to-end encryption.

1:29 p.m.: Federighi shifts to Photos, which will feature improved search. The app in iOS 12 will include search suggestions, or search for places by business name. It will also boast a new tab called For You, including featured photos or effects suggestions.

1:28 p.m.: Sanders said more Lego AR experiences will appear in the App Store later this year.

1:26 p.m.: Martin Sanders, director of innovation at Lego, appears to share how they will use ARKit. He shows a Lego app where users can take their physical Lego set and place it in a digital world through AR. So long as you don't have to fear stepping on them barefoot, it's wonderful.

1:24 p.m.: Federighi said a new version of ARKit will be available for developers to start building augmented reality tech. It includes improved face tracking and shared experiences. He shows a game where two people play together using their own Apple devices.

1:22 p.m.: Federighi uses the USDZ format on the website for Fender, viewing a guitar and placing it on a table in AR to see what it looks like in the real world. Very cool.

1:20 p.m.: Federighi said a new app, Measure, will help devices accurately measure things such as surfaces. He uses an old suitcase, viewing it through the iPhone camera. He then taps and drags to measure the dimensions of the suitcase. Measure can also automatically detect measurements such as on a photo.

1:18 p.m.: Abhay Parasnis, executive VP and CTO for Adobe, said it will use this new file format in their applications. Quite a bit of developer applause.

1:17 p.m.: Federighi starts with augmented reality, detailing a new file format optimized for sharing made with Pixar (you know, the folks that make The Incredibles).

1:15 p.m.: Federighi is really pushing the performance on iOS 12 among devices, with most tasks handled at least twice as fast, even for older devices. Remember, Apple took a lot of heat for admitting they slowed older phones to save battery life.

1:13 p.m.: Federighi said Apple is working to make iOS 12 "faster and more responsive." He also notes all the devices eligible for iOS 11 will be able to download iOS 12.

1:12 p.m.: Federighi said half of iOS customers upgraded to iOS 11 within the first seven weeks. Overall, 81% of Apple mobile devices run iOS 11, compared to 6% for Android.

1:11 p.m.: Federighi starts off discussing iOS 12, which will be available to current iPhone and iPad owners as a free update, as have prior iOS releases.

1:10 p.m.: Cook said he wants to place the customer "at the center of everything we do." The keynote will cover all four of Apple's primary software platforms: iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and tvOS. We start with iOS.

1:09 p.m.: Cook says he wants to get more people learning how to code. "We believe it should be offered by every school in the world," he said, noting it helps develop critical thinking and problem solving skills.

1:07 p.m.: Cook talks about the App Store, which turns 10 years old this year. He said the store boasts 500 million visitors a week. Developers have been paid $100 billion over the lifetime of the App Store.

1:05 p.m.: Apple CEO Tim Cook is now on stage to offer an enthusiastic good morning to developers. Cook said developers from 77 countries are here, the most ever. There are also more than 20 million Apple developers worldwide.

1:04 p.m.: So what have we learned about iOS developers based on this video? First, they enjoy free food (just like the rest of us). Second, they apparently LOVE Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering.

1:01 p.m. ET: WWDC formally begins with a video of the Bay Area in Northern California. It resembles a nature video, but it features the long journeys of developers making their way to the West Coast for WWDC. Let's hope their apps all have updated privacy policies.

Original story

Siri is expected to play a key role during the event, as Apple attempts to smarten up its digital assistant to better compete with rivals Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Apple could also introduce features in the next version of iOS to improve battery life. The company faced scrutiny over slowing down iPhones to protect aging batteries. Apple has since apologized and offered replacement batteries for a fee.

More: Apple WWDC 2018: what's coming to iPhone, Macs and Apple TV

More: Apple's next iPhone and iOS 12: Here's what Apple should change

More: Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod or Google Home: which is smarter about playing music? We tested them

The event could also hint at what to expect in the next iPhone, which Apple will most likely unveil in September. As with previous years, the latest version of iOS will not only appear on Apple's next smartphone, but in current models already available to consumers.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Apple's IOS changes through the years Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. During the keynote Jobs introduced the new iPhone which combined a mobile phone, a widescreen iPod with touch controls and a internet communications device with the ability to use email, web browsing, maps and searching. Jobs claimed the phone ran OS X and "desktop applications." The operating system was renamed "iPhone OS." 01 / 20 Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPhone that was introduced at Macworld on Jan. 9, 2007, in San Francisco. During the keynote Jobs introduced the new iPhone which combined a mobile phone, a widescreen iPod with touch controls and a internet communications device with the ability to use email, web browsing, maps and searching. Jobs claimed the phone ran OS X and "desktop applications." The operating system was renamed "iPhone OS." 01 / 20

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com