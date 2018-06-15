Rand Paul Assaulted Image ID : 18166502198839 FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Rene Boucher, center, appears in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky. Boucher, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor, is set to be sentenced in federal court Friday, June 15, 2018, for an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard. (Austin Anthony /Daily News via AP, File)

Austin Anthony, AP

Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor was sentenced Friday to 30 days on a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress.

Rene Boucher, 58, is also facing one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service, according to Tim Horty of the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Indianapolis. Boucher has been ordered not to make contact with Paul or his family and he must pay a $10,000 fine.

"No one deserves to be violently assaulted," Paul said in a statement, adding that he commends the FBI and Justice Department for treating the crime "with the seriousness it deserves."

The latest: Court records: Neighbor upset over Rand Paul's yard debris

More: US Sen. Rand Paul calls alleged neighbor assault a 'living hell'

Boucher, a retired doctor, assaulted the Kentucky Republican last year while the senator was mowing his lawn. Paul suffered five broken ribs and bruised lungs.

Boucher said he saw Paul stack brush and sticks onto a pile in between the two men's homes in Bowling Green. According to court documents, Boucher "lost his temper" and tackled the senator after Boucher. The retired doctor said he "had enough."

Federal prosecutors were pushing for a 21-month sentence while Matt Baker, Boucher's attorney, was trying to get probation. The maximum sentence could have been 10 years, according to federal law.

“We believe the original 21-month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment,” Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said.

Boucher has denied that the dispute was fueled by political differences with Paul, a Republican.

“The FBI takes seriously assaults against our elected officials, regardless of motive,” said Amy S. Hess, special agent in charge of the FBI's Louisville field office, in a statement.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com