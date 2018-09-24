The front entrance of Procter and Gamble new Tabler Station Factory in West Virginia on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

CINCINNATI – Procter & Gamble says President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs against China will hurt the company's sales, endanger jobs and risk higher prices for the U.S. consumer.

The Cincinnati-based consumer products giant outlined the potential dangers in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative before Trump slapped a new 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports over the weekend.

"These imports are necessary to P&G’s ability to delight consumers and meet their needs," wrote P&G's Selina Jackson, a vice president of government relations and public policy for the company. "Higher costs from tariffs may also translate into higher prices, reduce P&G sales, and undermine American jobs in P&G U.S. operations."

P&G also disclosed Monday the tariffs will also hit manufacturing equipment it is importing from China to outfit its new mammoth West Virginia factory, which is in the middle of ramping up production and hiring.

P&G is not worried about tariffs on finished products it makes overseas – it makes the vast majority of its U.S. products in America where they are sold. The problem is P&G imports raw materials from China, including several affected by the latest round of tariffs.

The latest disclosure is a shift for P&G, which said in summer it was watching the trade disputes but seeing little impact. The company disclosed some higher costs for steel for Gillette razors and new costs transporting goods between the U.S. and Canada.

P&G outlined the dangers ahead in a Sept. 6 letter that urged the Trump Administration to negotiate with China. In the event the tariffs were imposed anyway, it requested several items be exempt from the tariffs.

The Trump Administration did not agree to grant the exemptions.

The company noted it employs 25,000 workers in the U.S., including those at 25 factories in 19 states. It noted U.S. factories also export finished goods for consumers abroad.

"P&G would respectfully urge the Trump Administration to fully commit to negotiated solutions with the government of China and de-escalate trade tensions," Jackson wrote.

The company did not quantify how many jobs might be affected by the tariffs or explicitly state whether consumer prices might rise as a result. It wrote the company's competitiveness would be hurt by higher raw material prices.

P&G raised prices on several paper products late this summer as commodity prices increased.

The company declined Monday to specify the potential financial impact to the company.

"P&G believes strongly in free trade as it helps us best serve consumers, and puts us and our international competitors, wherever they are, on an equal playing ground," P&G spokeswoman Jennifer Corso said. "Tariffs create a barrier to that."

