Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their choices for bridesmaids and pageboys for Saturday's royal wedding — and it's a kids-only affair.
In fact, every one of the little aisle-walkers and flower-children is under 10, according to a Kensington Palace statement released Wednesday.
The Cambridge kids, Prince Charlotte (3) and Prince George (4), will have starring roles.
But they are used to this: They did the same thing for their Aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding last May.
The other bridesmaids are Florence van Cutsem (3, Harry's goddaughter); Remi Litt (6, Markle's goddaughter); Rylan Litt (7, Markle's goddaughter); Ivy Mulroney (4); and Zalie Warren (2 , Harry's goddaughter)
The page boys are Jasper Dyer (6, Harry's godson), Brian Mulroney (7) and John Mulroney (7).
Kensington Palace said that details about the bridesmaids’ dresses and the page boys’ uniforms will be made available on the day of the wedding — this Saturday.
British royal weddings rarely feature adults in these roles.
Markle, 36, decided against having a maid-of-honor because she has a close-knit group of friends and didn’t want to choose one over the others, Kensington Palace said in a recent press briefing. Prince Harry's best man is his brother, Prince William.