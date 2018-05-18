In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, front from left, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Rear From left, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Price William, Meghan Markle, and her fiancee Prince Harry, following the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England.

Alastair Grant, AP

LONDON — Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding to his son Prince Harry on Saturday, Kensington Palace announced on the eve of the nuptials.

It came a day after the bride-to-be confirmed that her father Thomas, 73, will not attend the wedding at Windsor Castle due to illness.

Her soon-to-be father-in-law, also known as the Prince of Wales, will now fulfill the honor.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement added.

More: Meghan, Harry and the rest of the royals descend on Windsor for nuptials

More: Meghan Markle says her father won't attend her wedding to Prince Harry

Kensington Palace originally announced that Thomas Markle would walk his daughter down the aisle, before celebrity website TMZ reported this week that he was having heart surgery in Mexico on Wednesday and wouldn't be able to fly.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," the bride-to-be said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace on Thursday.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," she added.

More: How Meghan Markle will reinvent the royal family. And the U.K.

Royal wedding souvenirs crowd Windsor shops Wedding bells for Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle won't ring until May 19 but the cash registers in the town of Windsor already are. Masks depicting the engaged couple are among the souvenirs for sale in the town outside the walls of Windsor Castle where the two will wed. 01 / 18 Wedding bells for Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle won't ring until May 19 but the cash registers in the town of Windsor already are. Masks depicting the engaged couple are among the souvenirs for sale in the town outside the walls of Windsor Castle where the two will wed. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com