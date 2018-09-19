Afp Afp 17f0qo A Pol Usa Dc
President Donald Trump
AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh from allegations of sexual assault has sparked fear among some Republicans that it will remind voters of Trump's own complicated history with women.   

No matter how voters feel about Kavanaugh or Christine Blasey Ford, the professor who accused Trump’s nominee of a decades-old sexual assault, the allegations are at the fore as both parties court suburban women before the midterm elections Nov. 6.

Trump’s approach to the scandal is being watched closely by GOP strategists, who worry the memory of Trump’s lewd remarks on an "Access Hollywood" tape from 2005 combined with more recent allegations of infidelity have eroded the party's standing with a key voting demographic. On the tape, Trump bragged about groping women.

“Trump already has a problem with suburban women,” Republican consultant Liz Mair said. “The way that this is going, I don’t see any great upside here for the GOP.”

Republicans must be careful not to offend swing voters, including women, who could be put off if the Senate brushes aside Ford’s allegations to rush Kavanaugh to confirmation to the court, Mair said. On the other hand, they must be mindful of Kavanaugh's supporters who view the allegations as a smear campaign by the president’s opponents.

"They're in a 'can’t win' situation," Mair said.  

Trump – who often relishes going on the attack – has navigated a careful line in his response to the accusations that endangered his Supreme Court nominee. In the four days since Ford went public, Trump has sent about three dozen tweets, but only one has been about the Kavanaugh issue.

Instead of taking on Ford directly, Trump excoriated Democrats for revealing the allegations late in the confirmation process. He has stood staunchly behind Kavanaugh and expressed sympathy for what he is going through.

“Justice Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough," Trump said Wednesday. “ I think it's a very unfair thing.” 

He said that if Ford testifies on Capitol Hill and "makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting, and we'll have to make a decision." But he said it was "very hard for me to imagine that anything happened."

Senate Republicans suggested sticking to a strict timetable for a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Ford's lawyers, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, who said her life has been turned upside down by the public attention on the case, want the FBI to investigate her claims before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing set for Monday.  

Trump had a 62 percent unfavorable rating among women in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll released this month, 8 points worse than the rating among men. The poll, conducted before Ford’s allegations emerged, found that three out of four voters had no preference between voting for a male or female candidate for Congress.

Voters will decide control of Congress and 36 governors races in the election in November.

At least 19 women have publicly accused Trump of kissing them, touching them inappropriately or having an affair with him. Stormy Daniels, a porn star, and Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, filed lawsuits over their allegations.

The political risks for both parties in the Kavanaugh matter are significant.

Donald Trump Jr. drew quick criticism for making light of Ford's accusations in an Instagram post over the weekend. The post included a fake letter, written in crayon, suggesting Kavanaugh was too young to have harmed Ford.  

"This is sickening," Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., wrote on Twitter Wednesday in response to the post. "No one should make light of this situation." 

Mike DuHaime, a Republican strategist, said Trump and GOP candidates need to approach the issue with care. DuHaime said he believes Trump has done exactly that by not taking on Ford directly. 

“Republicans are already far too often seen as insensitive to issues such as this,” DuHaime said. “Our leaders must be cautious not to further this unhelpful narrative.”

Trump and his accusers
01 / 14
Stormy Daniels -- The former porn star reportedly had an affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Daniels has sued to break an agreement that keeps her from telling her side of the story.
02 / 14
Karen McDougal -- In a lawsuit filed against American Media Inc., the former Playboy model claims she had a romantic relationship with Trump in 2006 and 2007. She is suing AMI, which allegedly paid her $150,000, to break her silence on the alleged affair
03 / 14
Summer Zervos -- The former Apprentice contestant has accused the president of sexual misconduct, including kissing and groping her in the years after she left the show. She has filed suit against him, saying he made defamatory remarks about her after she came forward with her story. Seen here, Summer Zervos (L) stands with her lawyer Gloria Allred outside the New York County Criminal Court on Dec. 5, 2017, in New York. The judge in the case allowed on March 20, 2018, Zervos' defamation suit against Trump to proceed.
04 / 14
Jessica Drake -- The porn star accused Trump of grabbing her, kissing her and offering her $10,000 for sex. She reportedly is unable to discuss Trump because of an NDA. Seen here, Jessica Drake (R) reads a statement in which she alleges Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump sexually harassed her at a 2006 golf event in Lake Tahoe at a press conference held by attorney Gloria Allred (L) in Los AngeleA on Oct. 22, 2016.
05 / 14
Temple Taggart McDowell -- The former Miss Utah competed in the 1997 Miss USA pageant. She said Trump embraced her and kissed her on the lips during a rehearsal. Later, after Trump offered to get her modeling contracts, he again embraced and kissed her in New York. Seen here, Temple Taggart McDowell (L) and Gloria Allred hold a press conference at Little America Hotel on Oct. 28, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
06 / 14
Tasha Dixon -- The former Miss Arizona described meeting Trump while she competed in the 2001 Miss USA pageant. She also said Trump came into rehearsal while women were changing, with some topless and others naked.
07 / 14
Samantha Holvey -- The former Miss North Carolina competed in the 2006 Miss USA pageant. According to Holvey, Trump "personally inspected each woman" before the pageant, which made her feel like a "piece of meat." Seen here, Samantha Holvey speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
08 / 14
Ninni Laaksonen -- The former Miss Finland (2nd from left) said Trump groped her in 2006 before she appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman with Trump and other Miss Universe contestants. Donald Trump posed with Miss Universe contestants during the July 17, 2006 visit to the Late Show with David Letterman.
09 / 14
Jennifer Murphy -- A former Apprentice contestant and a former Miss Oregon, Murphy said Trump kissed her during a job interview in 2005. After she told her story in 2016, she said she still planned on voting for Trump.
10 / 14
Cassandra Searles -- The former Miss Washington competed in the 2013 Miss USA pageant and said Trump groped her and invited her back to his hotel room.
11 / 14
Jessica Leeds -- Leeds claims Trump grabbed her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt during a flight to New York in the 1970s. In a 2017 interview, Leeds said she saw Trump at a gala and he referred to her as a c---. Seen here, Jessica Leeds speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
12 / 14
Rachel Crooks -- Crooks alleges Trump forcibly kissed her while waiting for an elevator at Trump Tower in 2006. At the time, Crooks was a receptionist at a real estate firm in the building. Seen here, Rachel Crooks speaks during the press conference held by women accusing Trump of sexual harassment on Dec. 11, 2017 in New York.
13 / 14
Natasha Stoynoff -- The former People writer said she had a run-in with Trump while she was covering him and Melania Trump, then pregnant, in 2005. She said he shut the door after they walked into a room together, and forced "his tongue down my throat."
14 / 14
Karena Virginia -- Virginia alleged she met Trump in 1998 while waiting for a car service to pick her up. Trump started talking about her, then allegedly grabbed her arm and his hand touched the inside of her breast. Seen here, Karena Virginia (R) reads a statement in which she accused the Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump of unwanted sexual advances back in 1998, while sitting with attorney Gloria Allred (L), during a press conference in New York on Oct. 20, 2016.
