WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Friday that he intends to nominate Robert Wilkie to be the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Wilkie has been acting VA secretary since Trump fired David Shulkin in March.

“He doesn’t know this yet," Trump said during a White House event Friday "I’m sorry that I ruined the surprise.”

The president said Trump said Wilkie "has done an incredible job at the VA."

The White House plucked him from the Pentagon to take the post. He is currently under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The VA put out a statement at the time hailing Wilkie for getting everyone at the agency on the same page after a tumultuous few months, when Shulkin had been feuding with a group of political appointees at the agency.

"Under Acting Secretary Wilkie’s leadership, senior VA officials are now on the same page, speaking with one voice to Veterans, employees and outside stakeholders, such as Congress and veterans service organizations, and are focused on a number of key priorities in the short term," VA press secretary Curt Cashour said.

Wilkie served as assistant secretary of Defense during the administration of George W. Bush.

"Prior to his first Pentagon tour, he was Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and a senior director of the National Security Council under Dr. Condoleezza Rice," his biography says.

Wilkie made an appearance in the White House briefing room on Thursday, saying he was there to accept a donation from Trump to the VA of his salary for the first quarter of 2018.

"We have already earmarked this gift for caregiver support in the form of mental health and peer support programs, financial aid, education training, and research," he said.

Trump's announcement comes at a critical time for the VA. The agency struck a multi-billion dollar deal this week for a new electronic medical record system, and legislation to pave the way for a major overhaul of the agency is set to pass the Senate next week. Trump is expected to sign the bill into law before Memorial Day.

The details of the overhaul — how it is implemented and rules governing when veterans can get VA-funded care in the private sector — will be up to Wilkie, if he is confirmed as the next secretary.

"I am deeply grateful to President Trump for providing me the opportunity to serve America's veterans and for his generosity in supporting them," he said Thursday, before Trump made the surprise announcement Friday.

