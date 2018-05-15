Suzanna de Baca, President of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland speaks during a press conference announcing a lawsuit to strike down Iowa's recently passed fetal heartbeat abortion bill Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Three groups are suing to stop the implementation of an Iowa law that would give the state the most restrictive abortion laws in the country when it's set to take effect July 1.

The so-called fetal heartbeat law bans nearly all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can occur about six weeks into a pregnancy and often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law May 4.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Polk County District Court.

"This abortion ban is beyond extreme," Rita Bettis, ACLU of Iowa legal director, said in a news release. "With it, Iowa politicians have tried to ban virtually all abortions for women in our state. In the 45 years since Roe, no federal or state court has upheld such a dangerous law."

Longstanding legal precedent, beginning with the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, grants women the right to an abortion before the fetus would be viable outside the womb. Regulations before that point must not create an undue burden on a woman's right to an abortion.

The law requires physicians to conduct an abdominal ultrasound to test for a fetal heartbeat on any woman seeking an abortion. If that heartbeat is detected, a physician cannot perform an abortion.

Planned Parenthood is the state's largest abortion provider, and performed about 2,300 abortions last year, Bettis said. Only 45 of those, or 2 percent, occurred before six weeks from the woman's last menstrual period.

The ratio is similar for the Emma Goldman Clinic, which last year performed about 600 abortions, 11 of which happened before or around the six-week mark, said Francine Thompson, the clinic's co-director.

The law includes exceptions if the woman was raped or was the victim of incest and reports the crime to law enforcement within a certain period of time, and if the fetus has an abnormality that, in the physician's "reasonable medical judgment," is incompatible with life.

In the news release, the plaintiffs said the exceptions "are so narrow and vague that they fail to protect women in extremely vulnerable or dangerous circumstances."

Republicans have openly hoped for a lawsuit challenging the fetal heartbeat legislation, seeing it as the first step towards bringing the U.S. Supreme Court a case it can use to overturn Roe and deny women the right to an abortion.

They hope that President Donald Trump will be able to appoint one or more conservative justices to the Supreme Court by the time it is in a position to accept or reject any appeal. That could be several years from now, and there's no guarantee the case would reach the Supreme Court, which in recent years has declined to take up similar cases.

The groups foreshadowed the lawsuit earlier this month when Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced their intention to sue at a rally on the steps of the Iowa Capitol a few hours before Reynolds signed the bill into law.

"Governor Reynolds, we will see you in court. We will challenge this law with absolutely everything we have on behalf of our patients, on behalf of your rights, because Iowa will not go back," Suzanna de Baca, president of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said at the rally.

"Decisions about whether to end a pregnancy, choose adoption or raise a child are best made by a woman, her doctor and her family," ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said then. "And so the ACLU of Iowa stands with Iowa women to protect their fundamental right to control their bodies and their lives."

Reynolds released a statement following the bill signing, saying that "all innocent life is precious and sacred" and acknowledging that the law may be put on hold in the courts.

"I understand and anticipate that this will likely be challenged in court, and that courts may even put a hold on the law until it reaches the Supreme Court. However, this is bigger than just a law. This is about life. I am not going to back down from who I am or what I believe in," Reynolds said in the statement.

Democrats have criticized the bill for its impact on women, as well as the potential costs of a lengthy legal battle. Those costs are hard to predict, but other states have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars defending similar laws.

The Associated Press reported that North Dakota spent $491,000 defending its own fetal heartbeat law, which was ultimately struck down by a federal appeals court. Of that figure, the state paid a $245,000 settlement to lawyers representing the state's lone abortion clinic.

At least two national conservative law firms — the Thomas More Society and Liberty Counsel — have offered to defend the legislation free of charge.

On Tuesday, the office of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, said it would disqualify itself from defending the fetal heartbeat law in court.

"The disqualification is based on the attorney general's determination that he could not zealously assert the state's position because of his core belief that the statute, if upheld, would undermine rights and protections for women," Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson wrote in a letter to the state executive council.

The letter recommends that the state appoint the Thomas More Society to defend the law.

Brenna Smith, a spokesperson for Reynolds, said the governor is in favor of retaining the Thomas More Society to defend the law at no cost to taxpayers. The executive council will vote Monday on whether to retain the firm, she said in an email.

"We knew there would be a legal fight, but it’s a fight worth having to protect innocent life," Smith said in the email.

With the lawsuit coming in state court, it's likely any outcome will be appealed to the Iowa Supreme Court. If it decides the case on state constitutional grounds, the U.S. Supreme Court would not be able to review the decision. But if the Iowa Supreme Court makes a decision based on Roe or another federal case, the U.S. Supreme Court could choose to weigh in.

The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in the coming weeks on a different abortion-related case where Planned Parenthood and the ACLU sued over the constitutionality of a 72-hour waiting period for a woman to obtain an abortion.

On Tuesday, the groups said if the 72-hour waiting period takes effect, it will make the six-week prohibition "even more harmful for women."

"Even if a woman learned of a pregnancy very early, she would then be delayed by the mandatory wait period law — and then could no longer access abortion services," the groups said in a news release.

In 2015, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld the use of telemedicine abortions after a state board banned the practice.

Follow Stephen Gruber-Miller on Twitter: @sgrubermiller

