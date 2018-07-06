Police aren't sure what substance Ricky Lee Adami put into the cheese, but they think it was rat poison.

That's according to a Wednesday release from Fayetteville, N.C., police who said Adami had been charged with food tampering in connection with an incident at the Primo Pizza restaurant.

Adami is charged with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material.

Ricky Lee Adami was charged Wednesday after attempting to poison the cheese on a pizza in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to police.

Photo provided by Cumberland County North Carolina Sheriff's Office

No contaminated cheese was served to customers, police say.

Adami was charged after an alert manager noticed an unknown substance mixed into the shredded cheese on a pizza, police say.

The manager stopped preparing the pizza and looked up surveillance footage to determine which employee prepared the cheese, police say.

Adami has been previously convicted of multiple crimes in the 1980s and 1990s, according to public records obtained by The Charolette Observer. Among those crimes: burning a public building, multiple DWIs, and multiple breaking and enterings.

Adami is 55-years-old and was an employee at the Primo Pizza restaurant located at 2810 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, the Observer reports.

Adami was being held at Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond, according to police.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com