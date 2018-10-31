Kathleen Fuller, holding her son Garrick, places a stone on a Star of David at a memorial in front of Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 31, 2018.

Allen G. Breed, AP

The man accused in the shooting rampage at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead has been indicted on 44 criminal counts including hate crimes, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Bowers, 46, faces a preliminary hearing Thursday. He could face the death penalty.

“Today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts and healing for the victims’ families, the Jewish community and our city,” U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said in a statement. “Our office will spare no resource and will work with professionalism, integrity and diligence in a way that honors the memories of the victims.”

The announcement came as funerals continued Wednesday for victims of the massacre and the grief-stricken community struggled to cope.

Melvin Wax, 87, Irving Younger, 69, and Joyce Fienberg, 75, were being laid to rest as part of a weeklong series of services.

“It can’t be fixed,” Robert Libman said at the funeral of Fienberg, his sister. “My sister is dead. My sister was murdered. There was no one I know like her. Pure goodness. … She was the most tolerant and gentle person that I’ve ever known.”

Her sons, Anthony, of Paris, and Howard, of Vienna, Virginia, said she spent five years caring for their father as he battled cancer. After his death a few years ago, she devoted more of her time and energy to Tree of Life.

“My mom would be very angry that her funeral wasn’t able to be at Tree of Life, and that her friends lost Saturday couldn’t be here,” Howard Fienberg said.

Authorities say a heavily armed Bowers walked into the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city's affluent Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Saturday morning as services were beginning. He shouted anti-Semitic epithets and started shooting.

A Department of Motor Vehicles ID picture of Robert Bowers, the suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue attack.

AFP/Getty Images

In addition to those killed, two others in the synagogue were wounded. Police arrived on the scene, and four officers and Bowers were wounded in the ensuing gunbattle.

Bowers was released from the hospital hours before his first court appearance Monday. He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was being held without bail for the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Brady has said he is seeking the approval of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to pursue a death penalty case against Bowers.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump visited the city and was greeted by hundreds of protesters. The president honored a Jewish custom by placing stones on memorials outside the synagogue. Inside, the first couple lit candles in honor of each of the slain worshippers, the White House said.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com