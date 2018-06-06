Captain Chris Blazek with Chattanooga Fire Department holds a 4-month-old girl after a car crash.

Firefighter Engineer Kyle Vradenburgh with the Chattanooga Fire Department

A Tennessee firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he comforted a crying baby at the scene of a car crash last weekend.

Chattanooga Fire Department recently shared a photo of the sweet moment, captured by firefighter engineer Kyle Vradenburgh, showing Captain Chris Blazek cradling the 4-month-old girl under the shade of a car door.

Blazek said he arrived at the scene, where a pregnant mother and her three children had been involved in a crash. The youngest was "screaming hysterically," he said. Blazek, who has four daughters of his own, took the baby out of her car seat and examined her to make sure she wasn't hurt.

"She immediately laid her head on my shoulder," he said.

Once the scene was secure, Blazek took a break with his "new friend," who fell asleep in his arms.

"It's moments like this, that I am reminded, this is why I do the job," he said.

Blazek didn't identify the girl or mother in the post, but commenter Whittley Hightower replied on the Facebook post thanking him for being there for her three girls.

"It was such a scary moment for all of us. God bless you," she said.

The post has drawn praise from more than a thousand commenters, some calling him an "angel."

