asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed eight in Texas.

The morning attack at Santa Fe High School south of Houston comes three months after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. That shooting has created a movement led by the school's student survivors, who have adamantly spoke out for the need for gun control. Together, the students led a national March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., in March.

The students shared words of empathy and action almost as soon as news of the shooting reached the masses.

"Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans?" asked senior David Hogg, among the most visible Parkland students. "In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE."

Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans? In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 12, 2018

Emma Gonzalez, a movement leader who said days after the Parkland shooting "we will be the last mass shooting," offered her sympathy, telling Santa Fe students, "you didn't deserve this."

"You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices," she said.

Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) May 18, 2018

Jaclyn Corin, among the students who appeared on the cover of Time magazine, assured Santa Fe students "Parkland will stand with you now and forever."

My heart is so heavy for the students of Santa Fe High School. It’s an all too familiar feeling no one should have to experience. I am so sorry this epidemic touched your town - Parkland will stand with you now and forever. pic.twitter.com/ckVPxYi6qz — Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) May 18, 2018

Cameron Kasky attacked President Trump and the NRA in a series of tweets.

Not a single one of you should know me. Or any of my friends. But you do because we come from one of the hot school shootings of the month. Now we have another. Another community attacked that will only be further attacked by the NRA. Welcome to America, folks. This happens here. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) May 18, 2018

Sarah Chadwick and Delaney Tarr called for action.

To everyone at Santa Fe high school ,I hope youre safe, I’m so sorry this is happening, and I’m so sorry that it continues to https://t.co/zLRbrizYiD one should be in the situation that youre all currently in. Im not going to say thoughts and prayers but instead policy and action — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 18, 2018

I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot. — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) May 18, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com