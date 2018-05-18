High school students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., sent out sympathetic and political messages Friday after another school shooter killed eight in Texas.
The morning attack at Santa Fe High School south of Houston comes three months after Nikolas Cruz killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. That shooting has created a movement led by the school's student survivors, who have adamantly spoke out for the need for gun control. Together, the students led a national March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., in March.
The students shared words of empathy and action almost as soon as news of the shooting reached the masses.
"Can we please not debate this as Democrats and Republicans but discuss this as Americans?" asked senior David Hogg, among the most visible Parkland students. "In the comments if you see someone you dissagree with do not attack each other talk to one another, this applies to me too. WE MUST WORK TOGETHER TO SAVE OUR FUTURE."
Emma Gonzalez, a movement leader who said days after the Parkland shooting "we will be the last mass shooting," offered her sympathy, telling Santa Fe students, "you didn't deserve this."
"You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices," she said.
Jaclyn Corin, among the students who appeared on the cover of Time magazine, assured Santa Fe students "Parkland will stand with you now and forever."
Cameron Kasky attacked President Trump and the NRA in a series of tweets.
Sarah Chadwick and Delaney Tarr called for action.