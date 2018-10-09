WASHINGTON – The Trump administration will announce Monday plans to shutter the Palestine Liberation Organization’s office in Washington – a move that drew an immediate rebuke from Palestinian officials who said the White House is trying to bully them.

"We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian Mission to the US.," Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator, said in a statement Monday. "This is yet another affirmation of the Trump Administration’s policy to collectively punish the Palestinian people, including by cutting financial support for humanitarian services including health and education."

Trump's National Security Adviser, John Bolton, plans to announce the move in a speech Monday before the Federalist Society, according to the Washington Post and other media.

The Post and other media also reported that Bolton will threaten to slap sanctions on those who cooperate with any International Criminal Court investigation into alleged U.S. war crimes in Afghanistan. The ICC has long been controversial, with critics like Bolton suggesting it's a threat to American sovereignty.

But it's also particularly difficult flashpoint between the U.S. and the Palestinians. That's because last year, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, suggested taking the issue of Israeli settlements to the International Criminal Court.

The Trump administration first threatened to close down the PLO's office in Washington last fall but later backed off. Bolton's decision to finalize that move will further inflame tensions between the U.S. and the Palestinians – coming on the heels of the Trump administration's decision to nix funding for U.S. aid to the West Bank and Gaza and to freeze support for the United Nation's program that supports Palestinian refugees.

"This dangerous escalation shows that the US is willing to disband the international system in order to protect Israeli crimes and attacks against the land and people of Palestine as well as against peace and security in the rest of our region," Erekat said Monday.

He said the Palestinians would "take the necessary measures to protect the rights of our citizens living in the United States to access their consular services."

