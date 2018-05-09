Ted S. Warren, AP
If you have been getting an error message when trying to log into Microsoft's email program, Outlook, or its Skype for Business application, then you're not alone.
It was happening across the country for the first half of Wednesday.
Users have reported getting a message that says "throttled" when trying to sign into Microsoft and are unable to access their email.
Microsoft confirmed they have addressed the issue. For those still unable to access their Outlook email, the company advises to quit and then restart the program.
Microsoft Office 365 tweeted just before 3 p.m. ET that they have rolled back an update that was causing the throttling.
Here's what users were seeing.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com