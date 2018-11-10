The Donald Trump of rap music visited the Kanye West of politics, the president's former right-hand man switched parties and tensions rose over the disappearance of a journalist living in the U.S.

Make America listen to Kanye rant again

The bromance between Kanye West and President Donald Trump budded further on Thursday when the rapper visited the White House for lunch with Trump, Jared Kushner and Ivanka and [checks notes] Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown? Sure. Beforehand, West held court in Trump's office for 10 minutes, leaping between topics such as why he loves Make America Great Again hats (they make him "feel like Superman") and why Trump should fly in the "iPlane 1," a hydrogen-powered plane he wants to develop with Apple.

West did get around to a topic he came to discuss — gun violence in Chicago — claiming that the problem is "not legal guns. We have the right to bear arms." (The NRA loved that part.) The self-described "genius" also unwittingly revealed his iPhone's security code on camera (it's 000000) and called on Ford to make the "dopest cars."

"Kanye is #MAGA, so of course Michael Cohen is now a Democrat. The world has turned upside down." — Writer and producer Wajahat Ali, on the news that Trump's former top attorney and confidant, Michael Cohen, is now a registered Democrat.

Saudis blamed for missing journalist

Bob Corker, head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said Thursday he believes Jamal Khashoggi, a now missing Saudi journalist and U.S. resident, has been killed and that the Saudi government is responsible. “We have no evidence that points anywhere but to them," said Corker, R-Tenn., adding that he hopes he’s wrong about the journalist’s fate. What happened to Khashoggi will test the relationship of the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, a partnership revitalized under Trump.

Elsewhere in politics

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office. West has taken a lot of heat for his support of Donald Trump and wearing his MAGA cap. Today, West remarked the cap made him feel like Superman.

EVAN VUCCI/AP

