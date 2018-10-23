Today's subject line quote: President Donald Trump, blasting Saudi Arabia over its handling of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi (but, as we noted yesterday, that doesn't mean he's going to end arms sales to the country)

It's Tuesday, OP readers, and we're officially in countdown clock mode. 14 DAYS UNTIL ELECTION NIGHT. You know who else is pumped about this? The president, whose campaign (the 2020 one, obviously) said he plans to hold *at least* 10 more rallies before Nov. 6.

Our thoughts are with you, Justice O'Connor

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor waves to the crowd during centennial events at the State Capitol in Arizona on Feb. 14, 2012.

By Michael Chow, The Republic

Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, announced Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with dementia. The revelation, made in a letter, came a day after the former justice said she was retiring from public life.

"While the final chapter of my life with dementia may be trying, nothing has diminished my gratitude and deep appreciation for the countless blessings in my life," she said.

O'Connor, who started blazing trails in Arizona before she was nominated to the high court, retired back in 2006 to care for her husband – who had advanced Alzheimer's.

Chief Justice John Roberts described O'Connor as "a towering figure in the history of the United States and indeed the world."

"She broke down barriers for women in the legal profession to the betterment of that profession and the country as a whole," Roberts said in a statement. "She serves as a role model not only for girls and women, but for all those committed to equal justice under law."

Tweet o' the day

What is truth, anyway?

Screenshot via Twitter

"Oh. My. Word. What a quote to sum up where we are...." – BBC's Jon Sopel, on this quote from Trump adviser + son-in-law Jared Kushner re: Khashoggi: "We’re getting facts in from multiple places. Once those facts come in, the secretary of state will work with our national security team to help us determine what we want to believe."

Speaking of facts...

Trump has honed in on the caravan of thousands of migrants making their way to the U.S. border. And in doing so, he's made three claims that are worth looking into: That the caravan contains "Middle Easterners," that Democrats were involved in its organizing, and that members of the MS-13 and other criminals are there, too.

USA TODAY's Alan Gomez, Hasan Dudar and Bill Theobald dig into those claims here. (Spoiler alert: There isn't any evidence to back up Trump's assertions.)

Elsewhere in politics

