Goodbye, Greitens

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

Eric Greitens ran for Missouri governor as someone who could clean up corruption on politics.

Now, amid scandal, he's resigning from his state's top office.

“I know, and people of good faith know, that I am not perfect, but I have not broken any laws nor committed any offense worthy of this treatment," he said during his Tuesday announcement. "I will let the fairness of this process be judged by history.”

If you haven't been keeping up with the Greitens drama, here's what you need to know: The Republican, dealing with the aftermath of an affair he had before he announced his campaign for governor, is facing a felony charge and had been threatened with impeachment.

Roseanne's rebuff

In this combination photo, U.S. President Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Moon Township, Pa., on March 10, 2018, left, and Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif.

Roseanne Barr said she was only trying to make a joke.

"muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote Tuesday morning on Twitter, referring to the initials of Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

The outrage was swift, and Barr apologized shortly thereafter. But that proved not to be enough: ABC pulled the plug on her reboot of Roseanne by mid-afternoon.

The TV show was notable for having a vociferous Trump supporter as its main character (and real-life star), in a time when much of Hollywood has been critical of the Trump administration.

Jarrett said she wanted to turn this into a teaching moment.

But there's one person who has yet to chime in on the drama: Trump himself. According to spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, he has better things to do.

Elsewhere in politics

