A new NFL rule passed Wednesday demands teams "show respect for the flag and the anthem" while on the sidelines, a move seeking to stunt demonstrations started by former player Colin Kaepernick that protest not the military but racial inequality.

President Trump's not a fan of the peaceful protesting — a player who does so is a "son of a (expletive)," he said last fall — so the new measure amounts to a win after he pressured the NFL for months. (#Winning, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.)

As Pence and like-minded conservatives hailed the rule as a win for patriotism, Sen. John McCain — a veteran and former prisoner of war — faces hatred from within his own party as he fights brain cancer.

Honor ailing political enemies? Not in Trump's party

A White House staffer joked about McCain dying, and the administration offered no apology. A Fox News analyst claimed Navy pilot McCain caved to torture while a P.O.W. in North Vietnam. A Republican senator called him "ridiculous" for reportedly shunning Trump, who once mocked McCain's wartime capture. As recently as a decade ago, dying political leaders received honor from both allies and enemies alike. No longer. The reason? Trump, social media and the 2016 election, Rick Hampson explains, but McCain's doggedness doesn't help.

Kushner's security clearance is back, but Trump may flout a related law

After three months in limbo, Jared Kushner's security is back. The president's son-in-law and top adviser lost his permission to view top secret info in February after not accounting for interactions with foreign nationals. On Tuesday, Trump signed a bill demanding a White House office tell Congress why any security clearance backlogs may arise. But even as he signed it, Trump said he may refuse to enforce it on constitutional grounds.

Elsewhere in politics

