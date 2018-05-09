A bombshell op-ed by one of President Donald Trump's senior officials in the New York Times paints Trump as an erratic and amoral president whose staff is actively working to thwart him.



"We fully recognize what is happening," an anonymous official says in the essay published Wednesday. "And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t."

The piece blazed through the internet, right up to Trump's Twitter account. "TREASON?" he asked in a one-word tweet.

(Considering the staffer is neither "levying war" against America nor providing "aid and comfort" to a declared enemy, the answer is no.)

Trump offered a fuller response to the op-ed in the East Room on Wednesday, calling the essay "gutless."

"We're doing a great job," he said.

This is OnPolitics Today.

Facebook admits it was too slow to spot Russia

Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg told senators Wednesday that the company was "too slow to spot this and too slow to act" when it came to efforts by Russia and other foreign entities seeking to sway U.S. elections. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joined the hearing as both executives laid out steps to address foreign influence on the platforms. With lawmakers itching to regulate social media, Facebook has already detected an effort to influence November elections. Meanwhile, Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants to know whether media giants are "intentionally stifling" free speech.

At the Kavanaugh hearing, 'these are not normal times'

Capitol police arrested 70 people for disruptions during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing Tuesday, and the protests kept coming during his Wednesday testimony. Republican senators expressed frustration as protesters popped up so frequently as to halt the cadence of the hearings. "The protests are not normal, but these are not normal times," said Jennifer Epps-Addison, a director at the Center for Popular Democracy Action. Between disruptions, Kavanaugh fielded tough questions on everything from guns to Trump, with Sen. Diane Feinstein majorly exaggerating an abortion statistic.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com