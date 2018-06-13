President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One as he arrived Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

President Donald Trump claimed "there is no longer a nuclear threat" from Pyongyang after arriving back in Washington from his trip to Singapore where he participated in a one-day summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump landed at Andrews Air Force Base early Wednesday and fired off a series of tweets about the meeting. "Everybody can now feel much safer," he said. "Before taking office people were assuming that we were going to War with North Korea. President Obama said that North Korea was our biggest and most dangerous problem. No longer."

