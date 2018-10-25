The New York Police Department is responding to a report of a suspicious package in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

"We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow," the department tweeted Thursday.

It was unclear whether the package is similar to others addressed to prominent Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and to the offices of CNN in New York on Wednesday.

A bomb squad unit Thursday morning drove in a caravan through the city after leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said Wednesday the pipe bombs were packed with shards of glass and were intercepted. None of the seven bombs detonated, and nobody was hurt as authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida and California seized the suspicious packages.

One of the explosives was sent to CNN, which prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, where CNN has offices.

