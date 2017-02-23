Norwegian Air stole headlines Thursday morning (Feb. 23, 2017) when it rolled out $65 one-way fares from three Northeast airports to Europe.

The jaw-dropping fares are among the lowest fares across the Atlantic in recent memory, just a fraction of what tickets have typically cost for flights from the U.S. to Europe. Norwegian goes so far as to call them the "cheapest trans-Atlantic flights" ever.

So, what’s the catch?

For starters, the $65 one-way prices are “introductory” fares – special prices that the airline has rolled out to help generate buzz about new service it’s launching from New York and New England.

"That’s how we do it, instead of spending huge amounts on marketing,” Lars Sande, Norwegian’s SVP of Sales, said in a phone interview with Today in the Sky. “People really pay attention and then you get the word of mouth for people to try your product.”

However, fliers booking those fares will often pay more. That’s because Norwegian flies under an low cost model in which it advertises low base fares but charges extra for a bevy of add-on items.

To get a sense of what that means for a traveler hoping to get to Europe for the advertised one-way fare, I went through a one-way booking for an itinerary from Newburgh to, Edinburgh, Scotland. I snagged the $65 fare, but my total price more than doubled once I was done selecting extra add-ons.

Scroll down to see how those extra charges can quickly add up.

Fare ($65)

I was able to find a $65 one-way fare and I booked it with no problem.

However, that $65 ticket came with several restrictions. That fare type – dubbed “Lowfare” by Norwegian – also did not permit an advance seat assignment or include meal service for the roughly six-hour flight. For carry-ons, it entitles me to a small item that fits under the seat in front of me as well as a bag that can go into the overhead bins -- provided its dimensions are 22x16x9 inches or smaller. Combined, the items must weigh less than 22 pounds.

To get those options included, I could have paid $70 more for Norwegian’s “Lowfare+” fare type. That fare -- a total of $135 -- included not only meals and seat assignments, but also the ability to check one bag weighing less than 45 pounds.

For the sake of showing what gets tacked on to the bargain-basement fare, I declined to pay the higher fare. But, as you'll see in the end, simply booking the higher $135 fare would have saved me a few dollars overall (and also would've included meal service).

Checked baggage (+ $45)

While completing my itinerary, Norwegian showed me the option to pay for checked luggage. I selected this item to check one bag for a cost of $45 one way. However, if you can travel with carry-ons at the above dimensions, it's likely this fee can be avoided.



Food (declined)

Selecting meal service for the six-hour flight cost $30. A variety of options were presented, but I declined to select the $30 option. Norwegian said cold snacks would be available to purchase on board, and I figured I could do without prepared food on an overnight flight to Europe.

Seats (+$30)

Though I declined to pay the higher fare that included an advance seat assignment, I did jump at the chance to pay $30 to secure an extra legroom seat at the bulkhead in the front of the aircraft. It is an overnight trans-Atlantic flight, after all, and the idea of being cramped in a middle seat was unappealing enough to get me to shell out some extra money.

For those considering paying for both meal service and a seat, it’s worth noting that my combined cost for those would have cost just a bit more than the difference between the “Lowfare” and “Lowfare+” fare types -- and the Lowfare+ ticket comes with a checked baggage option.

Total cost ($140)

Let’s be clear about one thing: $140 one-way is still an incredibly low fare to pay for a flight from the U.S. to Europe. But it is more than double the advertised $65 fare. I clearly could have survived without choosing the more spacious bulkhead seat, and possibly without the checked bag.

In this scenario where I've paid for a seat and for a checked bag, I should've simply booked the enhanced $135. It wasn't as eye-catching as the advertised fare of $65, but it would've been a better value for my itinerary.

Return costs

While Norwegian's $65 fares to Europe include taxes, the advertised return fares do not and are higher. How much higher depends on the route.

As of early Thursday, return flights from Ireland and Northern Ireland were running for $80 to $100 one way. That's slightly higher, but those prices still represent a great bargain. At the introductory fares, tickets from those destinations could still run less than $150 round-trip. (Editor's note: By 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, a large percentage of the $65 intro fares had sold out).

It’s a different story for Scotland, though, where the United Kingdom’s “Air Passenger Duty” adds considerably more in taxes. With that included, return flights from Scotland to U.S. were starting at about $226 one way.

Regular fares

The $65 fares are intended to be introductory, but Norwegian says they won’t jump much higher for its flights from Newburgh, Providence and Hartford, Conn. The carrier’s lowest fares will start at $99 one way to Europe and at either €99 or £99 for the return U.S. flights.

