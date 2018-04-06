In this Thursday, May 31, 2018, photo North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walk, during a meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea. Lavrov's visit to North Korea comes ahead of a planned summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is seen as an attempt by Moscow to ensure its voice is heard in the North's diplomatic overtures with Washington, Seoul and Beijing.

Valery Sharifulin, AP

President Trump’s overtures to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have produced a small wave of diplomatic openings, dismantling the isolation he promoted a year ago as part of his “maximum pressure campaign” to battle the North’s nuclear weapons program.

Russian President Putin invited Kim to Vladivostok for a conference in September, Russian news outlet RIA Novosti announced Monday. And Syrian President Bashar Assad will visit Kim in Pyongyang, North Korea said Sunday. Assad’s visit would be the first by a head of state, according to the South China Morning Post.

North Korea secretly built a nuclear reactor for Syria more a decade ago, but it was destroyed in 2007 by Israeli air strikes.

The invitation to the Vladivostok conference was delivered in a personal letter from Putin to Kim on Thursday during a visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In this photo taken between May 7 and 8, 2018 released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, walks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting in Dalian in northeastern China's Liaoning Province.

Ju Peng, AP

Kim also visited Beijing twice, in March and in early May.

The openings come as Trump shifted to an effort to seek dialogue with the North’s reclusive leader after an effort launched a year ago to use pressure tactics to stop a rapid acceleration in the nation's nuclear weapons tests and ballistic missile launches.

The pressure campaign consisted of increased U.S. sanctions, additional United Nations Security Council sanctions, diplomatic efforts to get China and Russia to cut back cross-border trade allowed by the U.N. sanctions and diplomatic isolation. Multiple countries withdrew their ambassadors and reduced official visits to the pariah nation.

On Friday, Trump said he no longer wants to mention “maximum pressure,” though he said the policy remains.

“I don’t even want to use the term ‘maximum pressure’ anymore because I don’t want to use that term because we’re getting along,” Trump said. “So it’s not a question of maximum pressure. (The policy is) staying essentially the way it is.”

Trump and U.S. ally South Korea set off the diplomatic thaw with a series of meetings. First, South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with Kim in a highly publicized summit in Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone that has separated their two countries since the Korean War was halted with an armistice agreement in 1953.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met twice with Kim, once in secret as CIA director around April 1, and again as Trump’s chief diplomat on May 8 to prepare for a proposed summit between Trump and Kim. Pompeo also brought back three U.S. citizens who’d been detained by the North.

Trump on Friday received the North’s envoy for preparations for the June 12 summit, Vice Chairman Kim Yong-chol, who delivered a personal letter from Kim. Pompeo dined with the former spy chief the day before with filet mignon and chocolate soufflé, promising a “bright future” for North Korea if it gives up its nuclear weapons.

Trump, who had broken off plans for the summit the week before, citing “open hostility” displayed by the North in public statements, agreed on Friday to go for what he said would be a get-acquainted kind of meeting.

"We're not going to go in and sign something" in Singapore, Trump said. "We're going to start a process" on an agreement to have Kim eliminate the nuclear weapons that have generated global tensions for years, he said.

"I think it's a 'getting to know you' meeting-plus, and that could be a very positive thing," Trump told reporters at the White House.

