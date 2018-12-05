North Korea announced when it will dismantle its nuclear test site.

The isolated nation says it will hold a "ceremony" for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25.

The move comes weeks before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are expected to meet for an unprecedented summit in Singapore to discuss denuclearization.

The country's central news agency said the dismantling of the nuclear test ground would include collapsing all of its tunnels with explosions, blocking its entrances and removing all observation facilities, research buildings and security posts, according to media reports.

